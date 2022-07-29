Local baseball: Sox fall to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG – Will Frizzell homered in the first inning, and Fredericksburg never trailed in an 8-3 victory over Salem on Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Brainer Bonaci drove in all three runs for the Red Sox (49-44).
River Turtles 8, Flyboys 4
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Christian Smith and Rodney Green Jr. homered to lead Pulaski (23-24) over Greeneville (24-24) on Thursday at Pioneer Park.
Lord Botetourt graduate Connor Fuhrman went 1 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs for the River Turtles.
