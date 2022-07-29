 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Sox fall to FredNats

FREDERICKSBURG – Will Frizzell homered in the first inning, and Fredericksburg never trailed in an 8-3 victory over Salem on Thursday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Brainer Bonaci drove in all three runs for the Red Sox (49-44).

River Turtles 8, Flyboys 4

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Christian Smith and Rodney Green Jr. homered to lead Pulaski (23-24) over Greeneville (24-24) on Thursday at Pioneer Park.

Lord Botetourt graduate Connor Fuhrman went 1 for 3 with two walks and two RBIs for the River Turtles.

