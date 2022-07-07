 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local baseball: Sox rout Delmarva; Turtles upend 1st-place Puppets

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Brainer Bonaci reached base five times and scored three runs to help power Salem to a 12-4 Carolina League victory over Delmarva on Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Eddinson Paulino and Yorberto Mejicano each collected two hits for the Red Sox (42-36), who drew 10 walks.

Adyenys Bautista, Luis De La Rosa (1-0) and Graham Hoffman combined for 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Hoffman fanning five of the six batters he faced to earn his first save.

River Turtles 14, Sock Puppets 7

PULASKI – Ryland Zaborowski went 4 for 5 with a homer, a walk, four RBIs and four runs to lead Pulaski (15-16) over first-place Burlington (23-8) in Appalachian League action at Calfee Park.

Christian Smith and T.J. Fondtain also homered for Pulaski, which got 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from Nick Perez (2-1) and Cy Fontenot.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Green leads Pulaski past Princeton

Green leads Pulaski past Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. – Leadoff man Rodney Green Jr. went 3 for 4 with a homer, a walk and two RBIs to lead the Pulaski River Turtles to a 7-3 Appa…

Mejicano's big night paces Red Sox

Mejicano's big night paces Red Sox

LYNCHBURG — Yorberto Mejicano went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs to lead Salem to a 6-3 victory over Lynchburg in Carolina League …

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert