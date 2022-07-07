Local baseball: Sox rout Delmarva; Turtles upend 1st-place Puppets

SALISBURY, Md. – Leadoff man Brainer Bonaci reached base five times and scored three runs to help power Salem to a 12-4 Carolina League victory over Delmarva on Thursday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Eddinson Paulino and Yorberto Mejicano each collected two hits for the Red Sox (42-36), who drew 10 walks.

Adyenys Bautista, Luis De La Rosa (1-0) and Graham Hoffman combined for 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Hoffman fanning five of the six batters he faced to earn his first save.

River Turtles 14, Sock Puppets 7

PULASKI – Ryland Zaborowski went 4 for 5 with a homer, a walk, four RBIs and four runs to lead Pulaski (15-16) over first-place Burlington (23-8) in Appalachian League action at Calfee Park.

Christian Smith and T.J. Fondtain also homered for Pulaski, which got 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from Nick Perez (2-1) and Cy Fontenot.