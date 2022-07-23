Local baseball: Sox, Turtles fall in high-scoring affairs

Yordys Valdes hit a two-run double during Lynchburg’s five-run second inning, and the Hillcats defeated Salem 9-6 on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Brainer Bonaci went 3 for 5 and scored three runs for the Red Sox (46-42), who outhit the visitors 11-9.

River Riders 22, River Turtles 16

PULASKI – Harrison Rodgers went 4 for 6 with five RBIs and finished a double shy of the cycle, leading Elizabethton (20-22) to victory in an Appalachian League slugfest at Calfee Park.

Third baseman Ryland Zaborowski went 4 for 5 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored for Pulaski (20-23). The 6-foot-5 slugger out of Yavapai College closed the night with a .391 average and 1.323 OPS.