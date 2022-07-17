Local baseball: Sox walk off Kannapolis on wild pitch

Kannapolis (39-48) forced extra innings with Wilber Sanchez’s RBI single in the ninth, and neither team scored in the 10 th . Eduardo Lopez and Bryan Gonzalez drew walks in the bottom of the 11 th to push Meredith to third with nobody out, and Messer’s next pitch got away.

Recent Lord Botetourt graduate Connon Fuhrman singled, walked twice and scored two runs in his Appalachian League debut, and Pulaski defeated Bristol 12-6 on Saturday night at Calfee Park.

Fuhrman, a South Carolina signee, batted ninth and served as the DH after opening the summer in the Appalachian League's reserve player pool.

T.J. Fondtain went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs for Pulaski (18-20).

Cannon Ballers 5, Red Sox 2

DJ Gladney went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice to lead Kannapolis over Salem in Carolina League action on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Noah Owen (5-7) allowed one run over five innings of relieve for the Cannon Ballers (39-47). Eddinson Paulino and Tyler Miller notched two hits apiece for the Red Sox (45-41)