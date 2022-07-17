 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local baseball: Sox walk off Kannapolis on wild pitch

Kier Meredith scored on a wild pitch by Tyson Messer in the bottom of the 11th inning, and Salem defeated Kannapolis 2-1 on Sunday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Kannapolis (39-48) forced extra innings with Wilber Sanchez’s RBI single in the ninth, and neither team scored in the 10th. Eduardo Lopez and Bryan Gonzalez drew walks in the bottom of the 11th to push Meredith to third with nobody out, and Messer’s next pitch got away.

Thad Ward, Graham Hoffman and Luis Guerrero combined to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless innings for the Red Sox (46-41). Marcelo Mayer went 2 for 3 with two walks for Salem.​

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Ex-Cav Fuhrman shines in Turtles debut​

Recent Lord Botetourt graduate Connon Fuhrman singled, walked twice and scored two runs in his Appalachian League debut, and Pulaski defeated Bristol 12-6 on Saturday night at Calfee Park.
Fuhrman, a South Carolina signee, batted ninth and served as the DH after opening the summer in the Appalachian League's reserve player pool.
T.J. Fondtain went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs for Pulaski (18-20).
Cannon Ballers 5, Red Sox 2
DJ Gladney went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice to lead Kannapolis over Salem in Carolina League action on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Noah Owen (5-7) allowed one run over five innings of relieve for the Cannon Ballers (39-47). Eddinson Paulino and Tyler Miller notched two hits apiece for the Red Sox (45-41)
