Local baseball (Sunday): Hillcats snap Salem's 4-game win streak

Hillcats 6, Red Sox 2
Isaiah Greene, Wilfri Peralta and Yordys Valdes drove in runs during Lynchburg’s four-run sixth inning, and the Hillcats (39-36) downed Salem (40-35) in Carolina League action on Sunday at Bank of the James stadium.
Eddinson Paulino homered for the Red Sox, who saw their four-game winning streak halted.
River Turtles 2, Whistlepigs 1
PULASKI – Four Pulaski pitchers combined on a four-hitter in the Appalachian League victory on Sunday at Calfee Park.
Luke Reed (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Julian Jackson, who tossed four scoreless innings.
Irvin Escobar and Ryan Johnson drove in runs in the fifth inning.