Local baseball (Sunday): Hillcats snap Salem's 4-game win streak

Hillcats 6, Red Sox 2

Isaiah Greene, Wilfri Peralta and Yordys Valdes drove in runs during Lynchburg’s four-run sixth inning, and the Hillcats (39-36) downed Salem (40-35) in Carolina League action on Sunday at Bank of the James stadium.

Eddinson Paulino homered for the Red Sox, who saw their four-game winning streak halted.

River Turtles 2, Whistlepigs 1

PULASKI – Four Pulaski pitchers combined on a four-hitter in the Appalachian League victory on Sunday at Calfee Park.

Luke Reed (1-0) picked up the win in relief of Julian Jackson, who tossed four scoreless innings.

Irvin Escobar and Ryan Johnson drove in runs in the fifth inning.

