Local baseball: Woodpeckers rally past Salem

Jose Alvarez hit a tie-breaking two-run triple during Fayetteville’s five-run seventh inning, and the Woodpeckers defeated Salem 8-4 on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Field.
Blaze Jordan and Kier Meredith contributed two hits apiece for Salem (49-47).
Ridge Runners 13, River Turtles 10
PULASKI – Jake Mummau hit a grand slam to erase a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, and Bluefield (25-26) outslugged Pulaski (25-27) in an Appalachian League game Tuesday at Calfee Park.
Christian Smith hit a two-run homer for the River Turtles.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
