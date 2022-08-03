 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Local baseball: Woodpeckers rally past Salem

Jose Alvarez hit a tie-breaking two-run triple during Fayetteville’s five-run seventh inning, and the Woodpeckers defeated Salem 8-4 on Tuesday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Blaze Jordan and Kier Meredith contributed two hits apiece for Salem (49-47).

Ridge Runners 13, River Turtles 10

PULASKI – Jake Mummau hit a grand slam to erase a three-run deficit in the ninth inning, and Bluefield (25-26) outslugged Pulaski (25-27) in an Appalachian League game Tuesday at Calfee Park.

Christian Smith hit a two-run homer for the River Turtles.

