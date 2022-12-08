McFarling: Basile proving to be 'perfect fit' for Hokies

BLACKSBURG — More than 50 schools reached to Grant Basile when he entered the transfer portal last spring.

On Wednesday night, you saw why they did – and why Virginia Tech felt so fortunate to win that sweepstakes.

A simple hook shot got Basile going. A bunch of 3-pointers followed. Blocked shots and rebounds complemented the offensive onslaught, and by the end of the first half, Basile had made this game entirely his own.

Tech’s 77-49 victory over Dayton looked preordained, but only because Basile made it so. The 6-foot-9 transfer from Wright State was everywhere in the first half – 20 points, six rebounds, two blocks – turning the second half into little more than a low-stress nonconference friendly.

Coach Mike Young pumped both fists before leaving the court at halftime, his team having doubled up Dayton 42-21. His 100th game as Hokies coach would end like so many of the 99 before it, with players he’d bet on and developed celebrating a victory.

“I like where this team’s heading,” Young said. “We’ve got a long way to go, man. Knock on wood, we’ve got a chance to have a pretty good team again, I’d say.”

They do. The Hokies are 9-1 for the first time since 2018-19 – a season they earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16. And with Basile’s help, they have a chance to do something similar.

Basile chose Tech over all those other suitors because he loved the way the Hokies shared and shot the ball. Just as importantly, he admired Young’s ability to develop players, maxing out their potential.

Since he’s been on campus, Basile has learned how that happens. Young has been captious with Basile in film sessions, particularly when it comes to his defense.

“His biggest thing is just trust yourself,” Basile said. “He’s not necessarily upset with the rotations I’m making, but it’s more I’m on my heels sometimes. I need to be more aggressive and trust my feet.”

Dayton is a tricky team with the kind of tall, long lineup (think the typical Louisville or Florida State squad) that used to give the undersized Hokies all kinds of trouble. Even without two key players, Dayton fielded five starters Wednesday who were 6-foot-6 or taller, part of the reason the Flyers were the preseason favorites to win the Atlantic 10.

Basile was part of a defense that held Dayton to 30% shooting. His post play was vital in the first half, which Tech’s factotum at forward, Justyn Mutts, spent 13 minutes on the bench after picking up his second foul.

“He’s coming on,” Young said of Basile defensively. “There’s been some shrapnel tossed around inside that film room, but he’s the son of a coach. He’s very serious about it. He wants to get better, and he’s doing that.

“He’s competing better. He is playing harder, in a better stance. Grant Basile is a very good basketball player. Needless to say, he’s helping our team. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity coach him. He’s good.”

Basile took 10 shots in the first half and missed only two of them. His 3-point shooting stroke was quick and pure, his movements fluid and decisive. He looked like he’d been playing for Tech for five years.

“He’s just the perfect fit to go along with the other four starters that we have and the rest of the team,” point guard Sean Pedulla said. “Just a completely unselfish guy, a very team-oriented guy. And like the rest of us, he gets excited when other people play well and we’re all excited when he plays well. Just a great overall fit.”

And one who could make a big difference in the ACC.