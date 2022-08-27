McFarling: Beefed-up McDonald twins tackle new challenges for Hokies

BLACKSBURG — You might not recognize them. Not at first glance, anyway.

The faces haven’t changed. As identical twins and former Salem High School stars, Virginia Tech football players Jorden and Jayden McDonald are easier to remember than most.

But those biceps? Those things keep growing.

“Eatin’!” Jorden said with a smile earlier this month, when asked what he’d been up to lately. “The strength and conditioning staff, they got me right. The nutrition staff, Carly [Harris], she got me right, too. It’s hard, because my metabolism’s so high.”

Hard, but not impossible. The 6-foot-4 McDonald twins played at about 185 pounds their first three years with the Spartans. The bulking up began their senior year and has continued apace in Blacksburg, with Jorden now weighing 240 pounds and Jayden 235.

This isn’t a vanity play. Both brothers need the extra heft and strength as they attack new positions as redshirt freshmen — Jorden at defensive end and Jayden at weakside linebacker.

Like many talented football players, Jorden played all over the field as a kid. But he never had his hand in the dirt until now, after the new coaching staff moved him from linebacker to defensive end.

“The closer you get to the ball, the more athletic you become,” Jorden said. “That was basically what they were saying.”

He’s received a warm welcome in the defensive-line room, as veteran players have been eager to help him learn the fundamentals. Some, such as sixth-year senior Jaylen Griffin, know what it’s like to transition to the trenches from a different position.

“He’s coming along good, had a lot of spurts,” Griffin said. “He’s still fresh. I was the same way. You’ve been looking down at these guys [from linebacker, corner or safety] for most of your life. Now, you are the guys.”

What’s his biggest piece of advice for Jorden?

“The lowest man wins,” said Griffin, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 256 pounds. “That’s something that you hear all your life when you play this game, but it’s something that comes into play for real when you’re on the line in the trenches. Going against somebody that’s 300 pounds-plus, you have to get under the pads.”

Tech defensive line coach J.C. Price says there’s no cookie-cutter size for succeeding at the position, noting that Bruce Smith (6-4, 265) and Corey Moore (6-1, 225) both became Tech stars at defensive end.

Price said Jorden has shown the requisite toughness and speed to develop into a contributor at that spot.

“You’ve got to remember, this time a year and a half ago, he was backpedaling for a living at Salem High School,” Price said. “But he’s doing good. It’s a big transition when you go from having a lot of space on the field — you get used to those angles and everything that comes along with that — and now you’re 2 inches away from a guy who’s trying to rip your head off.”

Jaylen’s switch from defensive back to linebacker is less drastic but challenging nonetheless. Honing his footwork, pad level and what he calls “eye discipline” — reading the proper keys from the offensive players — are his priorities.

“He works really hard,” Tech middle linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “He’s really fast, explosive off the ball. He’s in a really talented room right now, going to learn a lot from a lot of other guys. You can see he’s getting better each and every day.”

That’s the goal. The McDonald brothers live together and continue to lean on each other as they have their entire lives.

Given their youth and experience level, Jorden and Jayden are a long way from the top of the depth chart at their respective positions. But their hope is that they can blossom into a tandem force at Tech like they were in high school.

“Growing up, we both always thought that one of us would be a linebacker and one of us would be a D-end,” Jayden said. “But really, we thought it was going to be flipped, and I was going to be the one with my hand in the dirt and he was going to be the linebacker.

“But we feel like it’s a good opportunity, because it’s a way for us to be playing on the field at the same time. That’s amazing if you’re able to play at the same time on the field with your brother and just share that moment together. That’s precious.”

And instantly recognizable.