McFarling: Continued COVID-19 setbacks for UVa and others shouldn't drown out hope

GREENSBORO, N.C. — He was asked about Duke.

Duke was still the big story at that moment on Thursday afternoon. Even after Virginia had just beaten Syracuse on a buzzer-beating shot – the kind of March moment we all missed so dearly last year – the national sports outlets were focused on what we didn’t have.

Earlier that morning, Duke had announced that it would not compete in the rest of the ACC Tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The school’s athletic director added that this would mark the end of the Blue Devils’ season.

UVa forward Sam Hauser listened to the postgame question. Essentially, he was asked if he was proud that his team could have an experience like Thursday’s finish in the wake of the Duke news, which was a grave reminder that pandemic issues persist.

“I mean, this whole year has been a little different for everyone with the testing protocols, socially distancing, wearing masks, making sure you're not seeing people outside of your bubble, really,” Hauser said. “Very proud of the guys. We were very disciplined throughout the year and continue to be, especially this time of the year where if you get a COVID bug like that, it could end your season.