McFarling: Elite cycling team gets settled in

FINCASTLE – Good luck trying to send an email out here. Not when 17 teenage girls are on their phones, pounding away at the limited Internet available in these Botetourt County hills.

But everything else a world-class cycling team needs? Camp Bethel has it. Plenty of bunks for the riders. Mouth-watering lasagna for a pre-training carb load. And a network of surrounding back roads to test the limitations of their legs.

The first gathering of the newly branded Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 cycling team this past week was part grueling training on mountain terrain, part sleepaway camp. Fifty-mile training rides comingled with jaunts to the mess hall, jokes in the rustic cabins and fellowship at the Tuesday night talent show.

“My favorite part is just spending time with everyone and getting to know everybody,” said Ragan Weigel, a 15-year-old state-champion cyclist from Rochester, Minnesota. “Since we come from all over the U.S. – and all over the world, practically – it’s a really great experience to meet these people, hear where they’ve come up from. It’s a great learning process. It’s very cool.”

Weigel and her twin sister, Lauren, rode 16 hours in the car last week to get to Camp Bethel. They were one of three sets of siblings among the 17 girls invited to this inaugural camp, which lasted until Friday. Several of these cyclists will return next month for another training camp, where they will be joined by team members as young as 9.

As the name of the team suggests, the long-range goal for most of these cyclists is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The more immediate goal was to build chemistry among members of VBR Twenty24, which announced in January that it had chosen the Roanoke Valley for its hub of operations and training grounds for the next three years.

“Some of them have never met each other,” said Nicola Cranmer, the founder and general manager of the team. “This is a good environment where we push them. It shows me who’s a good team player and who isn’t.”

The girls awakened at 6:30 a.m. for a 7 o’clock breakfast each morning, then went on their training rides. On Monday, they tackled Route 43 and its daunting uphill climbs.

“It was awesome,” said Makala Jaramillo, 16, of Colorado Springs. “It was challenging, and then when you get to the top, it’s a beautiful view.”

Tuesday morning brought a 50-mile ride and tactical training, which gave way to free time in the afternoon and a talent show in the evening. The team also held a surprise birthday party for Rukhsar Habibzai, a VBR Twenty24 member who’s been featured on the CBS Evening News as a former captain of the Afghan national team and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

“I just think it helps us all get closer,” said Alexis Jaramillo, Makala’s 14-year-old sister. “It helps with racing, too, because we get to know how we all ride. I think that’s really important. If our strategies are good, a good result will come from it.”

The Weigel twins are preparing themselves for a busy summer schedule that includes the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships, which will be hosted by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge June 29-July 2.

Their more distant aspirations are clear.

“Olympians,” Ragan Weigel said. “It would be so cool to represent the USA at the Olympics – especially being twins. If we both could do it, that would be a dream come true.”

VBR Twenty24 will hold smaller camps throughout the summer for their pro riders. The team has 27 junior cyclists in all, dwarfing the annual average of 8-12 since the team’s inception in 2005. Cranmer was inundated with resumes when sports began to reawaken following the COVID-19 shutdown.

“A lot of people wanted to be a part of what we’re doing,” Cranmer said. “I had a hard time saying no, especially coming off an abstract couple of years where they couldn’t be themselves. It just felt like it was time to give more girls an opportunity.”

Now a good chunk of them have been here, experienced the terrain and, most importantly, gotten to know each other.

“This camp has helped for a lot of motivation, for school and training,” Ragan Weigel said. “Just listening to all the girls and their accomplishments, it’s like, ‘Oh, I want to do that!’

“Everyone has a story. Everyone’s interesting.”

Just don’t try to relay those stories via email. Not out here.

