McFarling: For Hokies offense, timid won't get it

Virginia Tech needs to throw some interceptions.
Check that. The Hokies need to throw some passes that could be intercepted, and they need to be prepared to accept whatever the outcome is.
We’re talking about those post patterns where they have to thread the deep ball between the corner and safety. Those one-on-one go routes down the sideline where they have to trust their wide receiver to be the better man.
Because that’s what it’s about now: trust. Conviction. A dash of daring.
Timid won’t get it. Probably not on Saturday night against No. 14 Notre Dame, and certainly not next week, in what’s shaping up to be the most important game of Tech’s campaign.
Braxton Burmeister has started all four games at quarterback for Tech this season. He’s thrown only one interception in 101 passing attempts. That’s fantastic on its face, and it adheres to Justin Fuente’s fairly common coaching philosophy that, on the moral scale, committing turnovers is one notch below cannibalism.
But there’s a flip side to that, too. Burmeister’s thrown only five touchdown passes. His longest completion of the year was a 47-yarder against Middle Tennessee. This passing offense, expected to be one of the team’s greatest strengths, ranks 100th nationally at 190.8 yards per game.
It’s time to take some chances.
A thought virus has infected this program the entire two decades I’ve been around it, and maybe even longer than that. It’s an idea that seems to pop up whenever the offense is struggling, regardless of team record, head coach, coordinator or specific flaw at the time. And given that the 2021 offense is struggling, it was no surprise that it showed itself again this week.
Allow wide receiver Tre Turner to be the latest to lend voice to it:
“It’s all about execution,” Turner said Tuesday. “Whenever one person messes up, they mess up the whole execution of the play. If one person doesn’t execute, then the whole operation’s dead.”
Love ya, Tre, but that’s patently false.
I played center in high school. You’d probably guess that I wasn’t very good, and you’d be right. I remember firing off the ball with gusto many times, getting blasted by the teenage behemoth in front of me and stumbling into the backfield, dazed like I’d just downed a 12-pack. This was marvelous execution of absolutely nothing.
Then I’d look up and see our tailback already 10 yards downfield, making cornerbacks miss.
Perfectionism is the enemy of progress. If you had to be flawless at your job, you’d never accept an ambitious project. Couples would never have kids. Cops would never show up at crime scenes. Surgeons wouldn’t make their first cut. And I definitely wouldn’t be writing this column, because there’s bound to be a mistoke in here somewhere.
The Hokies need to forget about being perfect and focus on being proficient. That goes for Burmeister and Fuente most of all.
There’s no personnel move to make at that position. Backup QB Knox Kadum is young and inexperienced. Hendon Hooker’s throwing touchdowns in Knoxville, Tennessee. Quincy Patterson’s playing FCS football in Fargo, North Dakota.
The latter two are in those places because Fuente anointed Burmeister as The Guy. It’s time to allow him to show it – or fail trying – without the limitation of believing a single turnover ruins everything.
If not now, when? Next week? Ha! You want to wait until the nation’s top-scoring offense rolls in here and throws the ball all over Lane Stadium before you find out whether you can do the same? Nope. That’s too late.
Fuente called this Notre Dame game an “awesome opportunity,” and he’s right. It’s the last nonconference game before the Hokies turn their full attention back to the Coastal Division, starting with Pitt.
The sold-out crowd and the team they cheer want to see a a victory Saturday night, any way they can get it. But they need to see something more, too.
They need to see this offense buck off its yoke and go for broke, perfection be damned.