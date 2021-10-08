McFarling: For Hokies offense, timid won't get it

It’s time to take some chances.

A thought virus has infected this program the entire two decades I’ve been around it, and maybe even longer than that. It’s an idea that seems to pop up whenever the offense is struggling, regardless of team record, head coach, coordinator or specific flaw at the time. And given that the 2021 offense is struggling, it was no surprise that it showed itself again this week.

Allow wide receiver Tre Turner to be the latest to lend voice to it:

“It’s all about execution,” Turner said Tuesday. “Whenever one person messes up, they mess up the whole execution of the play. If one person doesn’t execute, then the whole operation’s dead.”

Love ya, Tre, but that’s patently false.

I played center in high school. You’d probably guess that I wasn’t very good, and you’d be right. I remember firing off the ball with gusto many times, getting blasted by the teenage behemoth in front of me and stumbling into the backfield, dazed like I’d just downed a 12-pack. This was marvelous execution of absolutely nothing.

Then I’d look up and see our tailback already 10 yards downfield, making cornerbacks miss.