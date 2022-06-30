McFarling: From Botetourt to the SEC, Fuhrman knows dingers

They call it the “home run cycle.” Ever heard of one of those? I hadn’t, and I’ve been pretty obsessed with baseball ever since I was old enough to understand the game.

A home run cycle is when a player hits a solo shot, a two-run bomb, a three-run blast and a grand slam in the same game.

Which probably explains why I’d never heard of it. Nobody does that.

Well, almost nobody.

Six years ago, when Daleville’s Connor Fuhrman was 12, he represented the Team Virginia travel squad in a huge tournament at Cooperstown Dreams Park in upstate New York. More than 100 teams were there.

Fuhrman crushed 16 roundtrippers in the tournament. And in one of the games, he hit for the home run cycle.

“As a young kid, he stood out even more than he does now,” said Bobby Prince, who coached Fuhrman from ages 10-13. “Because kids catch up, right? You can’t keep on that same progression. If you’re hitting it 350 feet at 12, that doesn’t mean at 17 you’re going to hit it 700 feet.

“But as a 12-year-old and even now, his bat has always stood out. They talk about kids that hit the ball different. He hits it different.”

Fuhrman’s rare ability to put the barrel on the ball leads him this fall to the University of South Carolina – a school he committed to before he’d ever played a high school game. The recent Lord Botetourt graduate is spending this summer in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he’s training as part of the Appalachian League’s reserve-player pool.

Fuhrman works out six days a week with other rising college freshmen and sophomores, who can be summoned at any time to join one of the Appy League’s 10 teams.

“It’s gone very well for me,” said Fuhrman, who notched seven hits in his first nine intrasquad at-bats in Johnson City. “I’ve definitely learned some new things. There’s some good people here to help me out. I feel like I’ve done well and gotten better. It’s been good.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound outfielder has been good for a long time. He latched on with Roanoke-based Team Virginia at age 7 and excelled at tournaments up and down the East Coast for years. At 14, he moved to the Dirtbags program based in North Carolina.

“Once you start playing those big tournaments with them, if you do good, college coaches will notice,” Fuhrman said. “They got me to get the recognition, but I give all my credit to making me a better player to coach Bobby and coach Steve Dean with Team Virginia.”

In October 2018 – the fall of his freshman year at LB – Fuhrman committed to South Carolina after attending a camp in Columbia. Though he had no direct connections to the school, he’d begun following the Gamecocks at a young age and cited former USC infielder Joey Pankake as his favorite player.

Six months after committing, Fuhrman homered in the 2019 Region 3D championship game against Abingdon, helping LB win its first region title in school history.

“He’s had so much pressure on him,” said Prince, whose sons Nate and Owen are close friends and former high school teammates of Fuhrman. “Let’s face it, if you’re a Power Five commit as a freshman, everybody expects you to go 5 for 4. I said it in that order for a reason: They expect you to go 5 for 4 – something that’s impossible.

“He had such high expectations on him when it came to his performance. So if he goes out there and goes 0 for 3 one day, everybody’s like, ‘Man, he’s a Power Five commit!’ But it’s baseball, man. It’s a failure sport. He handled all that like a champion.”

The pressure, of course, will only intensify in the SEC, which has produced each of the past three College World Series champions. Fuhrman is part of a South Carolina recruiting class slotted No. 8 in the country by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Fuhrman, who’s run the 60-yard dash in 6.8 seconds in showcase events, knows he’ll have to fight for playing time.

“I’m pretty good at the game mentally,” said Fuhrman, who credits parents Rick and Melanie for instilling poise and work ethic in him. “I don’t let things get to me. I handle failure well. I handle success well. I really think that plays a big part in my success: I don’t ever really get down on myself or anything like that.”

The MLB draft begins July 17. Fuhrman said he’s heard from a few scouts but notes that he’s “set on going to college.” He’ll report in mid August to start that process.

“I think he’s got as good a chance as anybody,” Prince said. “I don’t think he’s going to show up and get outworked, and I think he’ll produce. He’s probably below the radar with a few of the recruits they’re bringing in, but if it comes down to his grit and his nature and his work ethic and if he gets an opportunity, he’s a grassroots kid that’s going to show out.”

Just don’t expect any home run cycles. Nobody does that.

