McFarling: History-making teen golfer piling up the titles

Ha’s father, Tim, bought a plastic set of clubs for her when she was just a toddler. She took to the game immediately, playing in her first tournament at the age of 5.

“From age 7 to maybe 11 or so, I was just playing mainly for fun,” Ha said. “My dad was caddying me. I had some of my highs and lows there. But when I started the PKB Tour, it really gave insight of, ‘OK, so now I’m just playing with girls. I might have a legitimate chance.’

“When I won three titles in 2019, I was very proud of myself at the time. And then 2020 was just unreal. That was when I kind of started to realize how my rankings just slowly moved up there. I’m really grateful for everything that’s happened to me. I know there’s more things to come.”

Ha is currently ranked sixth on the PKB Tour’s Order of Merit. Four of the five players above her (all from North Carolina or Pennsylvania) are older than she is.

As a financial advisor, Tim Ha has a flexible schedule that allows him to coach his daughter and travel with her to tournaments. Kathryn also received instruction from Gary Haught at Blue Hills before moving to Roanoke Country Club, where she began working with Prater, as well.