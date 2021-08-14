McFarling: History-making teen golfer piling up the titles

Golf started simply as something to do with her dad. In many ways, that remains the core motivator for Kathryn Ha — the enjoyment, the connections, the recreation.
But there are others.
Winning has a way of expanding the possibilities, and this 14-year-old Hollins resident has been winning often.
Last month, Ha became the first female to win the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Junior Championship, a feat that tournament director Darrell Craft says “will do more for girls golf in the Roanoke Valley than I can express.”
Just four days later, in Greensboro, Ha sank a clutch putt on the 18th hole to win the Precision Jr. Girls Championship, clinching her first title of the season on the Peggy Kirk Bell Girls Golf Tour.
“The last putt was probably the putt of my life,” said Ha, who trailed by five shots when she made the turn in the final round. “That’s what my dad and I call it. That one was pretty memorable.”
The memories are stacking up for Ha, who just started her freshman year at Salem High School. She won the RVWGA City-County championship in July and finished runner-up to Alisa Davidova at the Roanoke Valley Golf Women’s Hall of Fame tournament in June.
In May, Ha was given an exemption into the age 15-18 division at the prestigious Scott Robertson Memorial Tournament. She promptly shot a 69 in the first round.
Although Ha ultimately would finish 13th in the star-studded, 167-player field, that opening-round score was second only to the 66 carded by New Jersey’s Megha Ganne — a Stanford commit ranked as the nation’s No. 1 junior golfer.
“She’s accomplished a lot of stuff at a really young age against some really tough competition,” said Blacksburg Country Club director of golf instruction Steve Prater, who’s worked with Ha for about four years. “That right there speaks for itself. It’s really pretty amazing. She seems to have a knack for getting the ball in the hole and coming up with great scores consistently.”
Though not the longest hitter — she averages around 230 yards on her drives — the 5-foot Ha is an accurate ball-striker with a penchant for performing in the clutch. At one point during the 2020 PKB Tour season, she won six straight tournaments.
“With COVID, it kind of slowed down right when everyone went into quarantine and lockdown,” Ha said. “That summer, I came out and just didn’t hold anything back. I didn’t take anything for granted, because I know how quickly everything can just kind of be taken away.
“Even this summer, I’ve been trying to play a lot more competitive tournaments, highly ranked tournaments, and I’ve been very grateful and blessed to be able to travel to various places to play golf.”
Ha’s father, Tim, bought a plastic set of clubs for her when she was just a toddler. She took to the game immediately, playing in her first tournament at the age of 5.
“From age 7 to maybe 11 or so, I was just playing mainly for fun,” Ha said. “My dad was caddying me. I had some of my highs and lows there. But when I started the PKB Tour, it really gave insight of, ‘OK, so now I’m just playing with girls. I might have a legitimate chance.’
“When I won three titles in 2019, I was very proud of myself at the time. And then 2020 was just unreal. That was when I kind of started to realize how my rankings just slowly moved up there. I’m really grateful for everything that’s happened to me. I know there’s more things to come.”
Ha is currently ranked sixth on the PKB Tour’s Order of Merit. Four of the five players above her (all from North Carolina or Pennsylvania) are older than she is.
As a financial advisor, Tim Ha has a flexible schedule that allows him to coach his daughter and travel with her to tournaments. Kathryn also received instruction from Gary Haught at Blue Hills before moving to Roanoke Country Club, where she began working with Prater, as well.
“When I first saw her, she was a girl swinging at it as hard as she could,” Prater said. “The swing was a little bit crazy, but we organized it the best we could while she could continue to keep playing.
“I really don’t see her that often because she’s playing in so many tournaments. If they get into a little bind, they’ll come see me, but if not, they just keep going.”
While her performances have been impressive, Ha has tried to maintain balance in her life. She was a straight-A student throughout her tenure at Andrew Lewis Middle School and keeps academics as her top priority.
“For the high school golf, I just want to have fun,” she said. “I don’t really want to miss out on anything. I want to kind of live a normal high school life, I guess. I just wanted the opportunity to play.”
Last Monday, Ha played her first tournament for Salem High.
She shot 66. And won it.