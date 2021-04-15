McFarling: Hokies wrap up gloriously uninterrupted spring

The key words from Justin Fuente’s Thursday news conference wrapping up Virginia Tech’s spring practice were easy to spot.
“Continuity.”
“Routine.”
“Uninterrupted.”
Those might sound like boring words — until you find out what it’s like not to have them.
Fuente did deliver some unfortunate news Thursday, that promising wideout Changa Hodge will miss the season after suffering an ACL injury last week, but that kind of sour info has been the outlier these past three weeks.
All in all, the Hokies have had a pleasant, productive and relatively normal spring. And that’s such a contrast from this time last year that nobody is taking it for granted.
“If there’s one thing that we’ve learned, it’s how important practice actually is,” said Fuente, whose entire spring season was wiped out last year by COVID-19 protocols. “I’ve always loved not just the value of spring but the tone of spring. It’s about teaching. It’s about development. It’s about good versus good. You don’t have scout teams. You get guys a chance to go try and play.”
Of all the what-ifs when it comes to the 2020 Hokies, the most glaring is this: How much better could the defense have been had first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton gotten the normal acclimation process?
We’ll never know, of course. But we can venture a guess that Tech would have finished better than 82nd in the country in scoring defense and 103rd in total defense.
“We really didn’t get a feel for each other until a month before the season when we started camp,” said defensive back Brion Murray, who made eight starts last season as a sophomore. “So everybody getting around each other, hanging out and having that team bond, it definitely helps us out a lot. It helps you want to do more for your brother while you’re out there with him.”
Hamilton, meanwhile, has focused on connecting the different units of the defense. They call it “being on a string” — the defensive backs, linebackers and front four all understanding each other’s role on a given play call.
The Hokies did their best to foster that last year, but it’s a lot more realistic to accomplish this when you’re not preparing for specific opponents.
“It’s all-encompassing,” Fuente said of the benefits of this spring for Hamilton. “It’s everything from being on the actual physical field with your position coach, to being in meetings, to getting to practice, whatever it is we’re asking them to do — a total understanding of what we’re learning, to disguising looks.
“There’s a reason coaches all over the country talk about how important practice is. That’s because it is. It certainly takes on an even bigger meaning when you have things that change, whether that’s just a position coach or a coordinator or schematically or personnel.”
Tech did discover a few benefits having gone through what they did last year. Mastering the use of video conferencing was one. That can aid their communications and make certain meetings more efficient.
But asked whether the Hokies plan to carry over anything they did during their actual practices in the pandemic, Fuente was unequivocal.
“No,” he said. “It was survival. It was just, ‘Can we get to a game? Can we get to … who’s here, who’s not here?’ No. There’s nothing.
“I’m sure somebody out there has taken a lot of good from how they practiced during it. We were just trying to fill spots and find people that could go play.”
And yearning for all those mundane things — routine, continuity — that now feel so good.