McFarling: Hokies wrap up gloriously uninterrupted spring

We’ll never know, of course. But we can venture a guess that Tech would have finished better than 82nd in the country in scoring defense and 103rd in total defense.

“We really didn’t get a feel for each other until a month before the season when we started camp,” said defensive back Brion Murray, who made eight starts last season as a sophomore. “So everybody getting around each other, hanging out and having that team bond, it definitely helps us out a lot. It helps you want to do more for your brother while you’re out there with him.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, has focused on connecting the different units of the defense. They call it “being on a string” — the defensive backs, linebackers and front four all understanding each other’s role on a given play call.

The Hokies did their best to foster that last year, but it’s a lot more realistic to accomplish this when you’re not preparing for specific opponents.

“It’s all-encompassing,” Fuente said of the benefits of this spring for Hamilton. “It’s everything from being on the actual physical field with your position coach, to being in meetings, to getting to practice, whatever it is we’re asking them to do — a total understanding of what we’re learning, to disguising looks.