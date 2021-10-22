McFarling: How can Justin Fuente keep his job?

Virginia Tech’s season isn’t over, and neither is Justin Fuente’s tenure as coach in Blacksburg. It only feels that way.
Six games remain on the Hokies’ schedule, and a whole lot can happen in six games. Remember Sept. 27, 2019, when Duke came into Blacksburg and wrecked Tech 45-10? How bleak did things seem after that Friday night fiasco?
And then the Hokies went on to win six of their next seven games. The lone loss in that stretch came by one point on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame, with the Hokies starting their third-string quarterback.
Fuente’s seat was scorching after that Duke loss, and it’s even hotter now. He understands that. This is Year 6. Athletic director Whit Babcock held a news conference at the end of last season to explain why he was retaining Fuente and to provide a rough outline of his expectations. Safe to say the expectations were better than 3-3 and the nation’s 111th-ranked scoring offense in late October.
In scenarios such as this, full of frustration but free of scandal, the analysis is less about the dude and more about the direction. The direction Fuente and his program are pointed isn’t good. But there is still time to change it, however unlikely that may feel today.
In that vein, here are four benchmarks that Fuente would need to hit over the final month and a half for me to feel comfortable about his direction and make me want to retain him. Your mileage may vary. And, of course, the only opinion that matters here is Babcock’s.
These benchmarks are tough, but they should be. The benefit of the doubt has been mortgaged, and it would take a lot to restore some faith.
1. Win five out of the last six regular-season games.
Suddenly triumphing at an 83.3% clip when you’re a .500 team might seem unreasonable, but look at the schedule: Syracuse and Duke at home; Georgia Tech, Boston College, Miami and Virginia on the road. Where are the boogeymen?
The most formidable game is the finale at Virginia — a team Tech has beaten 16 out of the past 17 times they’ve played.
Contesting four of the last five games on the road (a bizarre schedule quirk) doesn’t change the fact that, if the lines were set right now, Tech would be favored or a slight underdog in all of its remaining matchups with the exception of UVa, which would probably be about a touchdown favorite.
Which brings us to…
2. Beat UVa.
Losing more ground to the Cavaliers is an awful idea. The one defeat in the final six can’t be the regular-season capper in Charlottesville, particularly if you’ve worked yourself back into Coastal Division consideration by somehow winning the other five.
3. Continue to show defensive improvement.
It’s crazy to remember that the biggest question entering this season was whether that side of the ball could figure things out. I thought Tech could. No area of the Hokies was more affected by the pandemic than the defense. Coordinator Justin Hamilton is a sharp guy, and there’s talent in the corps.
Still, defense can’t become the pop-up leak in the dam over these final six games. This is the least quantifiable of the four goals, but we know good Tech defense when we see it. Tackle well, stop the run, minimize huge plays.
Go no lower than they are currently ranked in scoring defense (36th) and total defense (50th), and the Hokies will have shown a lot of progress this year.
4. Average at least 5.9 yards per play on offense.
Why yards per play rather than total yardage or scoring offense? Because the main goal is to win, and the Hokies might want to employ a ball-control strategy in some of these matchups to give themselves the best chance. That can suppress scoring and total offense, but yards per play would remain a solid efficiency metric even in that case.
The Hokies currently average 4.7 yards per play. That ranks a woeful 116th in the country, right behind Old Dominion.
Averaging 5.9 yards of play is middle-of-the-road, Kent State territory (62nd overall). It wouldn’t thrust Tech anywhere near the top. Still, it would feel like a minor miracle given what we’ve seen so far. Assuming it can be done with the current personnel, it would require a good bit of coaching.