McFarling: NASCAR's Jones looks to go from lamb to lion at Richmond

Erik Jones is a Detroit Lions fan.

Other than that, his life’s going pretty well.

The Michigan-born NASCAR driver heads into Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway fresh off an eighth-place finish at his home track last week – his third top-10 run in his past five starts.

Just as importantly, he’s secured his immediate future. Petty GMS Racing announced two weeks ago that they’ve signed the 26-year-old to a multi-year contract extension.

Considering the current climate – NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch still doesn’t have a contract for next year – Jones is thrilled to know he’s staying in the iconic No. 43 car.

“Yeah, it’s good to get it done,” Jones said in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times. “You’re coming in trying to get a deal done, and the way things are right now, the market is definitely tough, and it’s not easy to figure out a deal and make both sides happy. It can be challenging.

“It’s definitely a weird world right now.”

It’s also a pressurized one for Jones, who sits 14th in the Cup standings with three races left in the regular season. With 15 drivers having won a race this season, Jones needs a victory at Richmond, Watkins Glen or Daytona to qualify for the 16-man playoffs.

“Richmond is a tough place,” said Jones, who has an average finish of 20.5 in 10 starts at the 0.75-mile circuit. “You look at it and it looks like a normal short track, but it can be challenging to get your car around good. I hope we have a good run. We’ve gotten some stuff better from earlier in the year when we were there, and hopefully it’s going to pay off.”

He’s got more realistic hope than his favorite NFL team, which has made the playoffs only three times this century and hasn’t won a postseason game since 1991.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” he said with a chuckle. “They’ve struggled here for a while now. You see Matthew Stafford obviously going and winning a Super Bowl, so it can be a little bit challenging. I still root for ’em, still support them every weekend that they play.”

---

Jones’ favorite hobby is reading – he particularly loves biographies and history – and that pastime might be making a comeback.

New Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve said at the team’s midweek media day that he often has four or five books going at a time. These aren’t audiobooks or Kindle downloads, either. He loves turning actual pages.

“My wife jokes all the time that I need to clean up my nightstand,” Marve said with a smile. “I’m old school that way. I even have a highlighter next to my nightstand.”

Marve, who earned his undergrad and master’s degrees from Vanderbilt, prefers nonfiction books on history and self-development. While it’s common for coaches to seek wisdom and leadership strategies on the printed page, Marve reads as much for pleasure as he does for his job.

“I think it’s a combination of both, right?” Marve said. “I coach for a living, but I think that’s an extension of who I am as a person. I really feel called to do this. I feel like this is my purpose here on Earth, to develop young men and to watch them grow and mature in a way where they can contribute to society.”

---

Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield likely will end up as a coach himself someday. He’s the son of one. He talks and leads like one. And his reverence for former defensive coordinator Bud Foster is well-documented.

It seems natural that Hollifield would want to pass along his football passion to the next generation. He admits he’ll probably turn to the sidelines eventually even if he tries a different career path first.

But not yet. For now, it’s all about his peers.

“Bud was always big on brotherhood, doing it for your brother beside you,” said Hollifield who will build on his 37 career starts when he plays his fifth Hokies season in 2022. “Being a young guy I understood it, but now, laying it all on the line really resonates.

“Because I don’t want to let Chamarri Conner down, who I’ve been here five years with, been through it all with. I don’t want to let Nasir Peoples down. I don’t want to let Alan Tisdale down. I want to make their dreams come true just like they want to make mine. Once you have that camaraderie and that bond, honestly, the sky’s the limit.”