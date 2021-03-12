McFarling: Ouster of Hokies was 1 tall tale

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Growth.
It’s a term we’ve used a lot lately around this Virginia Tech basketball team. The speed with which the Hokies have returned to the upper echelon of the ACC under Mike Young has been remarkable.
But the only solution on Thursday night might have been literal growth. In other words, every one of Tech’s players needed to sprout another 2 or 3 inches of height.
The Tar Heels bullied Tech in the second half on the way to an 81-73 victory in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. There’s really no shame in that. UNC has manhandled a lot of teams this season on its way the greatest rebounding margin in the nation.
“Goodness gracious,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “The guys are enormous.”
They are. UNC utilized four players who stand 6-foot-10 or taller. The Hokies only have one player that tall on their roster – sophomore forward John Ojiako, at 6-10 – and he didn’t play on Thursday.
So it was a minor miracle that the Hokies held UNC without an offensive rebound for the first 11:52 of the game. They did it with the kind of determination that’s epitomized this team during its run to a third-place finish in the ACC – their smaller post players boxing out, their guards scrambling to corral long caroms.
But physiology took over in the second half. UNC grabbed 13 offensive rebounds after intermission, each one more demoralizing than the last. That led to 17 second half points and a whole lot of extra effort on defense for Tech.
“Yeah, it's a little bit draining,” Tech post player Justyn Mutts said. “You play defense for 20, 25 seconds and they get an offensive rebound and … another 20 seconds back on the shot clock. But you can't be too upset for too long. You've got to be able to move on quickly, because they're coming right back at you.”
The two tallest teams in the ACC are squads that made the semifinals here in Greensboro: UNC and Florida State. The Hokies played neither in the regular season. That’s an anomalous byproduct of a COVID-ravaged campaign.
A popular theory is that those games getting canceled helped Tech earn its double-bye in the tournament. That’s probably true.
But once the Hokies got to the tournament, the lack of experience against size like this hurt them. It’s an impossible thing to replicate on the practice floor.
“I think they got bigger, if that's possible, at the half,” Young said of the Tar Heels. “You have to hope that you get favorable caroms. Boy, we were physical on the glass in the first half. But gosh sakes, they essentially gobbled up what appeared to be every carom in the second half.”
UNC’s excellence on the glass overshadowed magnificent performances from Mutts and teammate Tyrece Radford, who combined for 44 points on 18-of-29 shooting. Those two were fast and assertive and crafty and productive. They were great, helping the Hokies take a 35-32 halftime lead.
And then the Tar Heels went through their metaphorical growth spurt in the locker room, finding a finishing gear that is part of their formula for winning.
“What I hope it is that we're just going to keep coming and keep coming and keep coming,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “And hopefully, through the course of a 40-minute game, it'll be big for us.”
Oh, it was.
The Hokies won’t discard this game completely. In fact, Young said he planned to watch the video of it Thursday night and start gleaning what he can for the challenges that await them in Indianapolis.
He’ll take note of the good things his players did -- and there were quite a few. Then he’ll look for technical adjustments the Hokies can make should they get matched up with a big team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Like everything else, it’s an opportunity for growth.