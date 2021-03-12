McFarling: Ouster of Hokies was 1 tall tale

But physiology took over in the second half. UNC grabbed 13 offensive rebounds after intermission, each one more demoralizing than the last. That led to 17 second half points and a whole lot of extra effort on defense for Tech.

“Yeah, it's a little bit draining,” Tech post player Justyn Mutts said. “You play defense for 20, 25 seconds and they get an offensive rebound and … another 20 seconds back on the shot clock. But you can't be too upset for too long. You've got to be able to move on quickly, because they're coming right back at you.”

The two tallest teams in the ACC are squads that made the semifinals here in Greensboro: UNC and Florida State. The Hokies played neither in the regular season. That’s an anomalous byproduct of a COVID-ravaged campaign.

A popular theory is that those games getting canceled helped Tech earn its double-bye in the tournament. That’s probably true.

But once the Hokies got to the tournament, the lack of experience against size like this hurt them. It’s an impossible thing to replicate on the practice floor.