McFarling: Tech baseball morphs from 'miserable' to menacing

BLACKSBURG – The top seed in this week’s ACC baseball tournament had about as awful a start to the conference season as you could fathom.

“It was miserable, man,” Virginia Tech coach John Szefc said.

Not only did the Hokies get swept in their first road trip of the year, but they did so in agonizing fashion. A walk-off loss in the Friday opener after surrendering a lead in the ninth. A Saturday rainout. Then a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Georgia Tech, with the nightcap going 14 innings only to end with another blown lead and a walk-off drag bunt with two outs and two strikes.

“We didn’t get off the field Sunday until 10:30 at night,” Szefc said. “It was just like, ‘How else is this going to happen? How else can we lose a game here?’”

They found out a week later in their conference home opener against Pitt. The Hokies hacked up a 2-0 sixth-inning lead and lost 4-3 to fall to 0-4 in the ACC.

“Obviously at that point, things didn’t look too good,” Szefc said. “But I did look at that and say, ‘Man, I really think we’re going to get something out of this.’ I didn’t think we were that bad.”

Not even close, as it turned out.

They never lost another ACC series the rest of the year.

The Hokies (40-11, 19-9) moved up to No. 2 in the D1baseball.com poll on Monday after sweeping Duke over the weekend for their ninth straight ACC series victory. They open ACC tournament play in Charlotte on Thursday against Clemson as the top seed in the event and virtually assured of hosting an NCAA regional next week.

But had the season not started as it had, who knows?

“Learning to lose is really important, especially in this conference,” said sophomore outfielder Jack Hurley, one of four Tech players named first team All-ACC on Monday. “You have to learn to win, but you have to learn to lose first. It’s really important. We went down there and we didn’t get too deflated. We kind of just used that as fuel for the rest of the year.”

Szefc blames himself – with an assist from COVID -- for not scheduling any nonconference road games ahead of that Georgia Tech series. But having their misery cheered by more than 1,300 people in Atlanta as the hosts celebrated a pair of walk-off wins provided a valuable lesson.

“I think our guys got a little bit of an education as far as, OK, this is the ACC,” Szefc said. “Games are long. They’re never over. Especially on the road, it’s hard. Somebody’s always got to be watching the store. You can never let your guard down, because the next guy’s always coming at you.”

Since then, Tech’s been the aggressor. A turning point came March 25, when the Hokies rallied to win at then-No. 12 Notre Dame in what wound up being just a one-game series because of weather.

“At the time, they were ranked pretty high and it was still early in the season,” Hurley said. “And we came back from like four runs really late. It was a game where it was like, all right, we’re never really out of this thing.”

Tech took two out of three from 18th-ranked Carolina the following weekend, and suddenly they were rolling.

“Then I think the real reckoning so to speak was beating Miami here,” said Szefc, whose team took two out of three from the second-ranked Hurricanes in mid-April. “And then you go to Virginia and you’re down four on Sunday and you win that series and you’re like, ‘It usually doesn’t happen that way.’ You can’t play close with those people, especially at their place.

“But these guys, No. 1, they’re very good. And No. 2, they’re very resilient.”

They proved it again by winning a home series against No. 7 Louisville this month after dropping the first game. And they’ll have another shot to prove it in a tournament setting this week.

“The one thing I can say about this team is that they keep progressively getting better,” Szefc said. “I still don’t think we’re at the end of that.”

