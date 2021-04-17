McFarling: VMI snares all the improbable spoils

One of the best pieces of advice given to me by a colleague when I first started at this newspaper two decades ago was this one: Never pick VMI in the Fearless Forecasters. No matter who they’re playing, no matter how much you might want to see them succeed, you’ll never get ahead by backing the Keydets.

And that counsel was valuable. From 2004-2018, VMI went 28-128 and had two winless seasons. A lack of faith could rocket you up the Fearless Forecasters standings in a hurry.

The tagline for VMI’s TV commercials is “No ordinary college. No ordinary life.” Zero lies there. Four years of ROTC training are required to earn a degree. The demands of a military school appeal to some, but they can drive away football recruits who want a simpler existence.

“A lot of us aren’t from military backgrounds on the football team,” said quarterback Seth Morgan, who’s played admirably the past three games in place of injured starter Reece Udinski . “It’s a totally different environment once you come in here. You’ve got to have tremendous discipline. This school teaches you that, no question. You also have to have tremendous patience, knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”