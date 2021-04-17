McFarling: VMI snares all the improbable spoils

Early in Saturday’s telecast of VMI’s football game against The Citadel, producers put up a graphic of accomplishments the Keydets would achieve with a victory.
Among them:
-Their first Southern Conference championship since 1977
-An FCS playoff bid for the first time in program history
-Back-to-back wins against their biggest rival after a 12-game losing streak in the series.
Hey, no pressure, right?
VMI coach Scott Wachenheim preached to his players all week to “be intense without being tense,” but you could understand if they carried both sensations onto that field in Lexington.
Intensity won out. A dream season for VMI got even better, as the Keydets defeated The Citadel 31-17 to lock up all the improbable spoils.
They did it with a backup quarterback and a solid defensive performance. They did it despite a costly fumble and a missed field goal that kept the Bulldogs in the game longer than they probably should have been. They did it in front of a sellout crowd of 3,000 people who’d been craving something like this forever.
But the important thing – the incredible thing – is simply that they did it.
One of the best pieces of advice given to me by a colleague when I first started at this newspaper two decades ago was this one: Never pick VMI in the Fearless Forecasters. No matter who they’re playing, no matter how much you might want to see them succeed, you’ll never get ahead by backing the Keydets.
And that counsel was valuable. From 2004-2018, VMI went 28-128 and had two winless seasons. A lack of faith could rocket you up the Fearless Forecasters standings in a hurry.
The tagline for VMI’s TV commercials is “No ordinary college. No ordinary life.” Zero lies there. Four years of ROTC training are required to earn a degree. The demands of a military school appeal to some, but they can drive away football recruits who want a simpler existence.
“A lot of us aren’t from military backgrounds on the football team,” said quarterback Seth Morgan, who’s played admirably the past three games in place of injured starter Reece Udinski . “It’s a totally different environment once you come in here. You’ve got to have tremendous discipline. This school teaches you that, no question. You also have to have tremendous patience, knowing there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
When FBS players drop down to FCS, they’re going to Richmond and James Madison and the like. They’re not going to VMI. Transfers are a one-way proposition for the Keydets, like when Udinski announced he was moving to Maryland this fall, or when Kris Thornton left for JMU after the 2018 season. He’s since evolved into the Dukes’ top receiver.
Football attrition has been a challenge for decades and will continue to be. Of the 97 players on VMI’s roster, 63 of them are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. Only six are seniors. There’s no graduate school at VMI, so fifth-year seniors are even more rare.
“You go through the first week here and you’re like, ‘Wow, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do this,’” said receiver Jakob Harres, a junior who entered the transfer portal last spring before opting to return to VMI. “But it’s just a process. You’ve got to put your mind to it. You can get through anything with a little bit of love and support, and I think we have that here.”
Scan the bios of these VMI players and you’ll see a lot of mechanical engineering, biology and economics majors. These guys want a challenge.
They’ve gotten it – and thrived.
Playing in the spring instead of the fall has proven to be a benefit to VMI. The team’s dozens of freshmen already had been through the Rat Line -- the tradition in which new cadets walk at rigid attention along a prescribed route whenever they are inside barracks – and come out the other side.
“It’s huge,” Morgan said of getting past that process, which typically ends in February of the freshman year. “Last year, I was in the Rat Line for the season. There were times in practice where I could barely feel my legs before practice even starts.”
The increased vitality has shown. The spike in talent has shown. The evolution of belief has shown. The Keydets are making the TV graphics longer and more uncanny by the week, and they’ll have another shot to add more milestones when the FCS playoffs begin.
Hey, coach, time to refocus, right?
“Not today,” Wachenheim said.
He’s right. Not today.