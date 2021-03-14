McFarling: Whipping around the bracket

Hate the seed, love the matchup. And only the latter matters all that much.
Virginia Tech spent the majority of this men’s basketball season ranked in the Top 25. But when the NCAA Tournament brackets were unveiled on Sunday night, the Hokies were given a No. 10 seed. The selection committee had them pegged as the 37th overall seed in the country.
The COVID-19 issues that forced the Hokies to miss games against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina and Louisville might have helped them earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. The flip side, though, was that the Hokies didn’t get a chance to add some high-quality wins and improve their strength of schedule, which is ranked 107th by the NCAA.
No matter. In facing Florida on Friday, the Hokies are getting a better matchup as a No. 10 seed than they did in 2017 as a No. 9, when they faced eighth-seeded Wisconsin as a five-point underdog. The opening line for the Tech-Florida game is a pick ‘em.
Like those Badgers, the Gators have plenty of NCAA Tournament experience. The difference this time? Tech’s program does, too, having played in each of the past three big dances.
If the ACC quarterfinal loss to UNC was any indication, the Hokies might struggle with Florida’s 6-foot-11 shot-blocker Colin Castleton. But the Gators went 2-2 against ranked teams this season, while the Hokies went 4-0. I like Tech’s chances.
AND SYRACUSE MAKES 7
Even with Louisville’s controversial exclusion from the bracket, the ACC tied the Big 12 for the second-most teams in the conference with seven bids. Only the Big Ten (nine) had more.
For the first time since seeding began in 1979, however, the ACC has no teams on the top three seed lines.
BIG SOUTH SURPRISE?
Anybody who’s kept an eye on Radford this season knows how good Winthrop is. The 12th-seeded Eagles tore through the Big South Conference, going 23-1 and suffering its lone loss by two points to UNC Asheville in late January.
With a veteran team led by three seniors, they’ve got a great shot against a Villanova team that recently lost star point guard Collin Gillespie and hasn’t won away from home since Jan. 30.
UNDER THE RADAR
If you like up-and-down basketball, plan to tune in for Friday’s first-round matchup between No. 14 seed Colgate and No. 3 seed Arkansas.
The Razorbacks are tied for 11th in the country with 77.1 possessions per game, while Colgate led the Patriot League in scoring by a wide margin. Look for these teams to let it fly.
Conversely, the UConn-Maryland matchup promises to be the biggest slog of the first round. The Huskies rank 277th nationally in pace, while the Terps are 335th.
PUMP UP THE PEDIGREE
Michigan State and UCLA have combined to make 28 appearances in the Final Four and have claimed 13 national championships between them.
So of course, in this most unusual of seasons, they’ll lock horns in the First Four.
Good thing, too. The other First Four matchups – Norfolk State/Appalachian State, Wichita State/Drake and Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern — don’t do much to scratch the itch for fans who have to wait an extra day for the first round to begin this year.
PRIORITIES
With Sunday’s Big Ten championship game going to overtime, the CBS selection show didn’t start on time. But rather than going straight to the studio after the final buzzer, the network squeezed in a few commercials.
Three major sportsbook apps bought air time. Think they don’t know where the nation’s collective mind is at this moment?
FINAL FOUR PICKS
Gonzaga, Florida State, Ohio State, Illinois
CHAMPION
Christmas seems like a long time ago, but the 98-75 beatdown that Gonzaga put on UVa one day later remains seared in memory.
The Bulldogs haven’t slipped this season, before or since, and here’s betting that they won’t in the next three weeks, either.