McFarling: Whipping around the bracket

Hate the seed, love the matchup. And only the latter matters all that much.

Virginia Tech spent the majority of this men’s basketball season ranked in the Top 25. But when the NCAA Tournament brackets were unveiled on Sunday night, the Hokies were given a No. 10 seed. The selection committee had them pegged as the 37th overall seed in the country.

The COVID-19 issues that forced the Hokies to miss games against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina and Louisville might have helped them earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. The flip side, though, was that the Hokies didn’t get a chance to add some high-quality wins and improve their strength of schedule, which is ranked 107th by the NCAA.

No matter. In facing Florida on Friday, the Hokies are getting a better matchup as a No. 10 seed than they did in 2017 as a No. 9, when they faced eighth-seeded Wisconsin as a five-point underdog. The opening line for the Tech-Florida game is a pick ‘em.

Like those Badgers, the Gators have plenty of NCAA Tournament experience. The difference this time? Tech’s program does, too, having played in each of the past three big dances.