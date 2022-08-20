McFarling: 'White Lightning' hopes to be deep-strike target for Hokies

BLACKSBURG – When your coach christens you “White Lightning,” you’ve got a shot to do something.

“Is that what he said?” Cole Beck said with a laugh, when informed of Brent Pry’s moniker for him. “Hey, it’s cool. I think it’s funny.”

Pry isn’t wrong, either. When he returned to the Virginia Tech football field this year for the first time since 2019, Beck instantly became the fastest player on the team. Any doubters need only to look at the Blacksburg High School graduate’s 100-meter dash time of 10.11 seconds, which won him the 2021 ACC outdoor championship and set the Hokies’ program record.

“I don’t think anyone’s asked me to prove anything with my speed,” Beck said. “Maybe other things. Maybe running some routes. I’ve got to clean those things up.”

Oh, right. Those things.

Beck knows there’s a lot more to football than getting from point A to point B in a jiffy. Especially when you’ve been away for a while and are trying out a new position.

Beck, now working at receiver, was a running back at Blacksburg High and his previous two years with the football team in 2018-19. He stepped away from the gridiron after the 2019 campaign to funnel all his energy toward track and academics.

“I didn’t ever want to stop,” Beck said of playing football. “But at the time, I felt like I needed to just to focus on my track career. I knew I could do something really special if I could just sit down and focus on that primarily.

“Over the past two years, we’ve had a couple championships as a team, so we’ve had a great deal of success with my teammates over there. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

But the football itch remained strong. When the new coaching staff took over last winter, Beck reached out to running backs coach Stu Holt to ask if there might be an avenue for his return to the team.

There was, but it wasn’t automatic. Beck scheduled a meeting with Pry and had a long conversation about the commitment level that would be involved.

“He had to convince me, convince us, that he really wanted to do this,” Pry said. “This wasn’t just, ‘Yeah, man, I’d really like to be on the team again.’ This wasn’t going to be easy. This was going to be a tough road to transition back to football, knocking off the rust and learning the playbook.”

Contact isn’t an issue. In addition to being a speedster for the Bruins, Beck also was a tough runner, welcoming collisions near the sidelines rather than ducking out of bounds. Physicality always has been his favorite part of the game.

Now, it’s more about grasping the nuances of his new position. He says he’s been helped greatly by veteran wideouts Jadan Blue, Da’Wain Lofton and Kaleb Smith, among others.

“He fits in fast,” Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “You see marked improvements every day, and obviously he’s got top-end speed that’s hard to coach. There’s some things he can do from a vertical-threat standpoint.”

When Grant Wells was named Tech’s starting quarterback last week, QB coach Brad Glenn noted that the team would like to take two or three deep shots per quarter this season.

That sounds like a lot – and it also sounds exciting. It could be a job for White Lightning.

Beck, who’s earned his bachelor’s degree, recently got accepted into Tech’s engineering graduate program. He’ll compete in indoor and outdoor track again this academic year, but he hasn’t considered his football future beyond this season.

A singular focus, he’s found, is the way to go.

“I’m not letting this one pass,” Beck said. “I’m going to give everything I’ve got, and if it’s not enough, yeah, I can live with it. This opportunity, I’m not going to take it for granted.”