Mejicano's big night paces Red Sox

LYNCHBURG – Yorberto Mejicano went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI to lead Salem to a 6-3 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Starter Hunter Dobbins tossed four hitless innings for the Red Sox (37-34), striking out six. Marcelo Mayer, Blaze Jordan and Phillip Sikes notched two hits apiece for the visitors.

Ridge Runners 16, River Turtles 5

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Leadoff man Ryley Preece homered and drove in five runs for Bluefield (9-16), which registered 17 hits in a rout of visiting Pulaski (12-13).

Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 3 with a homer, two walks and four RBIs for the River Turtles.

