 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, roanoke.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hopkins-Lacy Branch Group
top story

Mejicano's big night paces Red Sox

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

LYNCHBURG – Yorberto Mejicano went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI to lead Salem to a 6-3 victory over Lynchburg on Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Starter Hunter Dobbins tossed four hitless innings for the Red Sox (37-34), striking out six. Marcelo Mayer, Blaze Jordan and Phillip Sikes notched two hits apiece for the visitors.

Ridge Runners 16, River Turtles 5

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Leadoff man Ryley Preece homered and drove in five runs for Bluefield (9-16), which registered 17 hits in a rout of visiting Pulaski (12-13).

Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 3 with a homer, two walks and four RBIs for the River Turtles.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FredNats rally past Sox

FredNats rally past Sox

Viandel Pena hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 7-6 on Sunday at Carilion Cl…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert