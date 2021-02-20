Pulaski County girls fall to Louisa County in Class 4 title game

DUBLIN – The two Division I prospects presented a challenge, as everyone expected they would.
But Louisa County’s girls basketball team brought a whole busload of threats down I-81 on Saturday night.
Standout sophomores Sylvie Jackson and Olivia McGhee combined for 36 points, and senior Lydia Wilson drilled three key shots in a row in the fourth quarter to lead Louisa County to a 59-51 victory over Pulaski County in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.
“They’ve got studs, man,” Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff said. “They’ve got great athletes — well-coached basketball team. They know when they have to turn it up, and they did. They’re a super ballclub. That’s why their undefeated, man.”
The Lions (15-0) won their first state championship in program history, while the Cougars (11-1) fell just short of joining the 1992 football team as the second squad in school history to win a state title in a team sport.
Jackson led Louisa County with 20 points, but it was Wilson who gave the Lions the separation they needed early in the fourth quarter. With her team leading 37-34, Wilson knocked down three straight midrange jumpers.
“She clutched up,” Jackson said. “That was amazing. I knew she’s had that in her the whole season. To show up in this last game and knock down those shots, it’s great.”
The Cougars were switching aggressively on defense to try to contain Louisa County’s two stars. Jackson has an offer from Radford University, while McGhee (16 points) is being pursued by Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Old Dominion and others.
That extra attention gave Wilson the space she needed, including once in transition.
“We said we were going to have to let somebody else beat us,” Ratcliff said, “And she hit the shots when she had to.”
The Cougars came out sharp defensively, limiting Louisa County to just three field goals in the first quarter while grabbing a 20-13 lead.
“We were happy with what we were doing there,” Ratcliff said. “It’s just hard to contain that much talent for a whole ballgame. They’re good.”
In the second quarter, Pulaski County went just 2 for 15 from the field while the Lions surged ahead for a 30-26 lead at intermission. McGhee drove through the lane to score in the final seconds of the period, giving her nine points in the half to go with Jackson’s 11.
“We settled in,” Louisa County coach Nick Schreck said. “It’s a game of nerves. We’ve never been here before; they have, and that showed there at the beginning.”
The Lions switched to a zone defense and used their length to their advantage, forcing turnovers and allowing their athletes to get out in transition.
A 3-pointer by Pulaski County’s Paige Huff cut the deficit to 49-44 with 1:55 to go, but the Cougars could get no closer. Jackson hit 7 of 8 free throws in the final two minutes to help secure the victory.
“It means so, so much,” Jackson said. “All these seniors, they’ve worked so, so hard since the seventh grade to be in this moment. This was our goal from the very beginning, and finally making it and to win the state championship, it feels amazing.”
Ally Fleenor scored 20 points and Taryn Blankenship had nine for Pulaski County, which will return its entire roster next season.
“Hey, that’s two out of three years we’ve been to the state title game,” said Ratcliff, whose team lost to Lake Taylor 61-29 in the 2019 final. “We’re getting a little closer every year. Hopefully, we’ll have a good offseason this year, we’ll have a good travel year, and it should be an exciting year again next year.
“We should be in this same spot next year, I hope. Can’t make no guarantees, but I’m going to work my tail off to get us back here.”
Louisa County 59, Pulaski County 51
LOUISA COUNTY (15-0)
McGhee 5 5-8 16, Wilson 6 0-0 14, Chapman 2 2-2 7, Jackson 3 12-15 20, Fifer 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 0-0 0, Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 19-25 59.
PULASKI COUNTY (11-1)
Fleenor 8 3-4 20, Russell 0 0-0 0, Lawson 2 0-0 6, Secrist 2 3-4 8, Blankenship 3 2-5 9, Huff 3 0-0 8, Cregger 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 51.
Louisa County 13 17 7 22 — 59
Pulaski County 20 6 6 19 — 51
3-point goals – Louisa County 6 (Wilson 2, Jackson 2, McGhee, Chapman), Pulaski County 7 (Huff 2, Lawson 2, Fleenor, Secrist, Blankenship. Total fouls – Louisa County 10, Pulaski County 20. Fouled out – Lawson.