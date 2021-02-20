Pulaski County girls fall to Louisa County in Class 4 title game

The Cougars were switching aggressively on defense to try to contain Louisa County’s two stars. Jackson has an offer from Radford University, while McGhee (16 points) is being pursued by Virginia Tech, N.C. State, Old Dominion and others.

That extra attention gave Wilson the space she needed, including once in transition.

“We said we were going to have to let somebody else beat us,” Ratcliff said, “And she hit the shots when she had to.”

The Cougars came out sharp defensively, limiting Louisa County to just three field goals in the first quarter while grabbing a 20-13 lead.

“We were happy with what we were doing there,” Ratcliff said. “It’s just hard to contain that much talent for a whole ballgame. They’re good.”

In the second quarter, Pulaski County went just 2 for 15 from the field while the Lions surged ahead for a 30-26 lead at intermission. McGhee drove through the lane to score in the final seconds of the period, giving her nine points in the half to go with Jackson’s 11.

“We settled in,” Louisa County coach Nick Schreck said. “It’s a game of nerves. We’ve never been here before; they have, and that showed there at the beginning.”