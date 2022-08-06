 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pulaski falls to Elizabethton

05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Cody Bowker tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit relief to help lead Elizabethton to an 8-4 victory over Pulaski on Friday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Owen Deshazo went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for the River Turtles (27-28).

