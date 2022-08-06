Pulaski falls to Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Cody Bowker tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit relief to help lead Elizabethton to an 8-4 victory over Pulaski on Friday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
Owen Deshazo went 2 for 3 with a solo home run for the River Turtles (27-28).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today