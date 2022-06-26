 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Red Sox 8, FredNats 3 (Saturday)

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Jose Garcia hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to cap a five-RBI night, and Salem defeated Fredericksburg 8-3 on Saturday.

Eduardo Lopez went 4 for 4 for the Sox, while Marcelo Mayer homered as part of a 3-for-4 performance.

River Turtles 7, Whistlepigs 4

Ryan Johnson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to lead Pulaski over Princeton at Calfee Park.

Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI for the River Turtles (11-11).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert