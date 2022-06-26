Red Sox 8, FredNats 3 (Saturday)

Jose Garcia hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to cap a five-RBI night, and Salem defeated Fredericksburg 8-3 on Saturday.
Eduardo Lopez went 4 for 4 for the Sox, while Marcelo Mayer homered as part of a 3-for-4 performance.
River Turtles 7, Whistlepigs 4
Ryan Johnson hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning to lead Pulaski over Princeton at Calfee Park.
Ryland Zaborowski went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI for the River Turtles (11-11).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
