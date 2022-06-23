Sox win game, lose 1st-half tiebreaker

The Salem Red Sox did their part on Thursday night, but they didn’t get the help they needed.

Home runs by Blaze Jordan and Niko Kavadas powered Salem to a 3-2 victory over Fredericksburg at Carilion Clinic Field, temporarily positioning Salem atop the Carolina League North standings on the final day of the first half.

About an hour later, however, Lynchburg completed a doubleheader sweep of Delmarva to match the Sox with a 35-31 record. The Hillcats own the head-to-head tiebreaker and nabbed the playoff berth that comes with the first-half division crown.

Jordan erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kavadas followed with a missile over the wall in right-center for his league-leading 14th homer, giving him 10 roundtrippers in 19 June games.

Gabriel Jackson (4-6) earned the win with five innings of three-hit relief of starter Hunter Dobbins, who allowed one run in four frames.

River Turtles 14, State Liners 7

BRISTOL, Va. – Konner Kinkade went 3 for 5 with a home run a walk and five RBIs to lead Pulaski over Bristol on Thursday.

Ryland Zaborowski added three hits and drove in three runs for the River Turtles (9-11).

