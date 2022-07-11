 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SUNDAY'S LATE GAME: Otterbots 9, River Turtles 6

DANVILLE – James Holladay capped a five-run fifth inning with a two-run single, and Danville (18-16) completed a doubleheader sweep of the River Turtles (15-18) at Dan Daniel Memorial Park on Sunday night.

Shortstop Ryan Johnson went 2 for 4 with a homer and scored three runs for Pulaski, which got a three-run double from Ryland Zaborowski in the sixth.

