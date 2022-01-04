Toutville: Breaking down Tide-Bulldogs, part II

Our first college football season in Toutville is just about over, and quite a ride it’s been.

We watched the town coffers fill up during an early hot streak and smashed our piggy banks after crazy losses. Our picks have been brilliant (N.C. State to beat Clemson outright on Sept. 25) and boneheaded (Maryland to upset Iowa on Oct. 1) and everywhere in between.

Here’s hoping you made a little money, or at least picked up some information that helped you view the games in a slightly different way. Now we’re down to one last matchup – and we’d better get it right.

Before we break down the College Football National Championship, know this: The line figures to be air tight. No betting market is as efficient as the NFL, but this will be close, given the sheer volume that is wagered on this game and wealth of information available on both participants.

That just means we’ll have to be sharper. Here we go:

Georgia vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Line: Georgia by 3, O/U 52.5

Records: Georgia 13-1, Alabama 13-1

ATS records: Georgia 9-5 (6-4 last 10), Alabama 8-6 (6-4 last 10)

Last meeting: Alabama (+6) defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC title game on Dec. 4

Georgia betting trends of note: Bulldogs have failed to cover in back-to-back games in each of their past four attempts…UGa has covered in seven of its past nine bowl games…The total has gone under in Georgia’s past four bowl games

Alabama betting trends of note: The Tide have covered in five of their past six games as an underdog…UA has covered just once in its past five title games…The over is 4-0-1 in the past five title games involving Alabama.

Matchup to watch: Alabama’s fourth-ranked offense against Georgia’s top-ranked defense. This went the Tide’s way big-time in the SEC title game, with Alabama rolling up 536 total yards in a stunningly lopsided victory. That was the only time this season that anybody scored more than 17 points against the Bulldogs and just the fourth time a team dented them for more than 10.

Recent injuries of note: Alabama lost 1,000-yard receiver John Metchie III to a torn ACL in the SEC title game…Tide defensive back Josh Jobe is out after having surgery to repair a foot injury that nagged him throughout the second half of the season…UA linebacker Keanu Koht and offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt are questionable.

Quarterbacks: UA’s Bryce Young gets a decided edge over UGa’s Stetson Bennett here. The Heisman Trophy winner has completed 67.6% of his passes for 4,503 yards, 46 touchdowns and only five interceptions, including a brilliant performance against the Bulldogs. Bennett is solid (64.4%, 2,638 yards, 27 TDs, 7 INTs) but not nearly as prolific as his counterpart.

Running backs: Brian Robinson Jr. has been Alabama’s bellcow, rushing for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries. Georgia has more balanced attack split between Zamir White (772 yards, 10 TDs) and James Cook (651 yards, 7 TDs).

Defenses: The SEC title game notwithstanding, Georgia’s been light’s out. Opponents have averaged just 9.5 points per game against them. Alabama has been stout against the run (third nationally) but vulnerable to the pass, ranking 62nd at 223.2 aerial yards allowed per game.

Bonus trend: I held this one back because I was afraid it would tip my hand. In the past eight meetings between Alabama and Georgia, the underdog has covered seven times.

The pick: Alabama +3. Season-long readers of Toutville know that we love moneyline underdogs around here, so that’s where we’re going to go. The Tide can be found at +125 for a straight-up win in most places. Always love getting better than 1-to-1 odds on games that feel like coin flips, and this one fits the profile.

Thanks for a fun season, everyone. Good luck!

