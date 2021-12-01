Toutville: Sizing up the Power Five title games

Imagine this scenario: Alabama is in the SEC championship game, needing only to win this game they always seem to win to ensure a spot in the College Football Playoff, and you can get nearly 7-to-1 odds on the Crimson Tide to win the national title.

Well, we don’t have to imagine it. That’s where we are, and that’s a testament to how great Georgia has been this season.

The Bulldogs, who could knock Alabama out of the top four with a decisive victory Saturday in Atlanta, are a 6-point favorite over the Tide. And given that they essentially have a mulligan here – no way the committee keeps them out of the playoff, even if they were to lose badly against the Tide – they’re the overwhelming to choice to win the national title at -220.

Behind Georgia is Alabama (+675), Michigan (+950), Cincinnati (+1300), Oklahoma State (+1400) and Notre Dame (+2500). Those odds are according to sportsbettingdime.com, which computes the average of major online sportsbooks.

The biggest mover of those contenders? Cincinnati, of course. The Bearcats were +7400 entering the season. When they squeaked by Tulsa 28-20 on Nov. 6, they ballooned to +35000.

Sure would like to be holding of those tickets right now.

Onward to the title games!