Toutville: Sizing up the Power Five title games

Imagine this scenario: Alabama is in the SEC championship game, needing only to win this game they always seem to win to ensure a spot in the College Football Playoff, and you can get nearly 7-to-1 odds on the Crimson Tide to win the national title.
Well, we don’t have to imagine it. That’s where we are, and that’s a testament to how great Georgia has been this season.
The Bulldogs, who could knock Alabama out of the top four with a decisive victory Saturday in Atlanta, are a 6-point favorite over the Tide. And given that they essentially have a mulligan here – no way the committee keeps them out of the playoff, even if they were to lose badly against the Tide – they’re the overwhelming to choice to win the national title at -220.
Behind Georgia is Alabama (+675), Michigan (+950), Cincinnati (+1300), Oklahoma State (+1400) and Notre Dame (+2500). Those odds are according to sportsbettingdime.com, which computes the average of major online sportsbooks.
The biggest mover of those contenders? Cincinnati, of course. The Bearcats were +7400 entering the season. When they squeaked by Tulsa 28-20 on Nov. 6, they ballooned to +35000.
Sure would like to be holding of those tickets right now.
Onward to the title games!
Power Five championship game lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)
Pac-12: Oregon (+2.5, O/U 58.5) vs. Utah. The Ducks have never lost in the Pac-12 title game (4-0), but Utah crushed them 38-7 just two weeks ago in Salt Lake City. Expect this one to be closer. Still, moving it to a neutral site doesn’t close the gap enough in my mind.
Big 12: Baylor (+5.5, O/U 46.5) vs. Oklahoma State. The over-under – already pretty low by today’s standards – plummeted three full points after opening at 49.5. Baylor’s offensive coordinator is former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Jeff Grimes, whose unit is averaging 446.4 yards per game.
SEC: Georgia (-6, O/U 49.5) vs. Alabama. Opponents are averaging 6.92 points per game against the Bulldogs this season, scoring just nine touchdowns all year. This is a historic defense we’re witnessing here, and not even the Tide’s pedigree and talent will be enough to derail it.
ACC: Pitt (-2.5, O/U 71.5) vs. Wake Forest. This game has the highest over-under of the weekend by far, so we should see plenty of points scored in Charlotte. All credit to what the Deacons have done this year, but here’s betting Kenny Pickett caps a magical season with a monster statistical performance.
Big Ten: Michigan (-10.5, O/U 43.5) vs. Iowa. It would be pretty incredible if the Wolverines finally beat Ohio State and then blew a shot at a playoff against a much lesser foe. Doesn’t seem likely. The Hawkeyes have covered the spread just twice in five games since Oct. 9.
Week 13 overachievers
ACC: Kentucky (+3) defeated Louisville 52-21
Nation: Nevada (+3) whipped Colorado State 52-10
Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week
Baylor +5.5
Guess I’ve got to go with the Bears, given that they’re my only underdog lean of the five. They’re 8-4 against the spread this season and have outrushed each of their past seven opponents. They’d make the playoff selection committee’s job a lot easier with an outright win over the team ranked No. 5.