Toutville, VA Week 5: Pride, boosts, tankers and turtles

Pride goeth before the fall.
My mother used to give me that Biblical warning all the time. But maybe we should update it, given that autumn officially began Sept. 22: Pride cometh during the fall, too.
Toutville, Virginia went 2-0 against the spread last week and is now 6-1 ATS on locks this season. I’m proud of that. But I’m even more proud that all seven of those picks were underdogs, and five of them won the game outright.
N.C. State’s upset of Clemson as a 10.5-point pup was another example of the value of moneyline underdogs – my betting targets of choice. If you took the Wolfpack and the points at -110, you won money. But if you took the Wolfpack to win outright at +320, you’re one step closer to an early retirement.
It doesn’t always work out that way, of course. I liked West Virginia against Oklahoma last week, too. They were catching 17 points, but I chose to take a big swing and grab them on the moneyline at +600.
One last-second field goal by the Sooners later, and I was envying those who had those 17 points.
Yep, moms know their stuff.
ACC LINES/NOTES FOR WEEK 5 (AMAC’S LINE LEAN IN BOLD)
Virginia (+4.5, O/U 62) at Miami: Cavs are just 2-6 ATS in past eight as road dogs; Miami’s struggles are well-documented. When in doubt, take the points.
Duke (+19, O/U 70.5) at North Carolina: Blue Devils are 1-6 ATS in their past seven as a road underdog; Tar Heels are on 7-2 spread run as home favorites.
Pitt (-3.5, O/U 58.5) at Georgia Tech: Two of last week’s top ATS performers lock horns. Panthers are 6-2 ATS in past eight as road fave; Jackets are 4-11 ATS in past 15 at home.
Louisville (+6.5, O/U 61.5) at Wake Forest: Cardinals are just 8-19-1 ATS in past 28 as a pup; Deacons have covered in eight of past 11 at home.
Syracuse (+4.5, O/U 52) at Florida State: Orange has covered in five of its past six games overall; Seminoles are 1-6 ATS in past seven as a favorite.
Louisiana Tech (+19.5, O/U 55) at N.C. State: Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS in past five as a pup; Wolfpack has covered in each of past four home games and six of seven as home fave.
Boston College (+16, 46) at Clemson: Oddsmakers know the public still wants to back Clemson, but Tigers haven’t covered in past five, including four at home.
AMAC’S ACC LOCK OF THE WEEK (3-0 ATS)
Syracuse +4.5
WEEK 4 OVERACHIEVERS
ACC: Pitt (-29) beat New Hampshire 77-7
Nation: Louisiana Monroe (+23.5) beat Troy 29-16
TIP OF THE WEEK: GIMME A BOOST (OR DON’T)
Among the greatest advantages to betting on the legal apps over wagering at brick-and-mortar casinos are the offers you get on the apps. Odds boosts, to name one, are something you just don’t see in a regular sports book.
You should always peruse these, especially those that turn favorites into even-money opportunities. For example, let’s say the Yankees are -160 to beat the Blue Jays, but one of the apps is offering you the Yankees at +100. This is always great value, unless you’re determined Toronto is going to pull the upset. (Even then, you could bet Toronto on a different app, too, and guarantee yourself a fool-proof hedge.)
It gets cloudier when the boosts turn underdogs into bigger underdogs, particularly on parlays. My general recommendation in these cases is to take those boosts only if you would have taken those bets at their regular price, too.
Losses always stink, but it’s better to lose on bets you like than bets you’re goaded into taking by juiced odds.
AMAC’S PESKY PUP OF THE WEEK (3-1 SU, 3-1 ATS)
Maryland +4 over Iowa
I’m a Maryland alum, but I’m also a realistic one. The Terps are usually an awful bet. This spot, though? It all sets up for them. Expect the most vociferous crowd in years in College Park – not counting those Penn State sellouts where everyone roots for the visitors. And QB Taulia Tagovailoa has a 10-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio.
FEEDBACK WELCOME
Have a question about sports betting, something you’d like to see in this space or a triumphant/disastrous gambling story to share? Email me at aaron.mcfarling@roanoke.com or find me on Twitter at @aaronmcfarling. Good luck, all!