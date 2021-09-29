Toutville, VA Week 5: Pride, boosts, tankers and turtles

Pride goeth before the fall.

My mother used to give me that Biblical warning all the time. But maybe we should update it, given that autumn officially began Sept. 22: Pride cometh during the fall, too.

Toutville, Virginia went 2-0 against the spread last week and is now 6-1 ATS on locks this season. I’m proud of that. But I’m even more proud that all seven of those picks were underdogs, and five of them won the game outright.

N.C. State’s upset of Clemson as a 10.5-point pup was another example of the value of moneyline underdogs – my betting targets of choice. If you took the Wolfpack and the points at -110, you won money. But if you took the Wolfpack to win outright at +320, you’re one step closer to an early retirement.

It doesn’t always work out that way, of course. I liked West Virginia against Oklahoma last week, too. They were catching 17 points, but I chose to take a big swing and grab them on the moneyline at +600.

One last-second field goal by the Sooners later, and I was envying those who had those 17 points.

Yep, moms know their stuff.

ACC LINES/NOTES FOR WEEK 5 (AMAC’S LINE LEAN IN BOLD)