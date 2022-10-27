Virginia Tech blows 18-point lead, falls to Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. – Virginia Tech’s fifth straight loss was its most crushing to date.

Failing to capitalize on a rare offensive spurt, the Hokies blew a 18-point second-half lead and lost 22-21 to 24th-ranked N.C. State on Thursday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

True freshman quarterback M.J. Morris threw the go-ahead touchdown pass to Thayer Thomas with 7:38 remaining, completing a stunning comeback that took the Wolfpack only a little more than 9 minutes of game time to engineer.

The Hokies (2-6, 1-4 ACC) went backwards on their only possession that followed. N.C. State (6-2, 2-2) picked up two first downs and ran out the clock.

Morris, who came off the bench in relief of graduate student Jack Chambers, threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the first significant action of his career. Tech committed 10 false-start penalties en route to 13 flags for 69 yards.

The Hokies shook off an abysmal offensive performance in the first half to score touchdowns on three of their four possessions in the third quarter.

Quarterback Grant Wells capped the team’s highest-scoring quarter of the season with a 20-yard scramble that was called a touchdown after video review. It was the second rushing score of the game for Wells, giving Tech a 21-3 lead.

Receiver Kaleb Smith notched Tech’s longest play of the season earlier in the quarter, hauling in an 85-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline. Smith caught a similar pass for 50 yards to set up the final score of the period.

The Hokies took their first second-half lead in a game since beating Wofford on Sept. 17 when Wells scored on a 4-yard run on their first drive of the second half. The star of that possession was freshman tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who caught a 36-yard pass and drew a pass-interference penalty on a third-down play.

Preserving the lead, though, became a more difficult task for Tech when starting running back Malachi Thomas was lost for the game with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter. He stayed down after blocking on a running play. Helped off the field by two Tech trainers, Thomas would not put any weight on his left leg.

The first half was a showcase of bad offensive football by both teams, which combined for 10 punts.

The Hokies gained just 46 yards on 19 plays and picked up only two first downs, including one that was awarded via penalty. They also committed seven false start penalties by seven different players.

N.C. State’s offense was only marginally better. The Wolfpack averaged 3.2 yards per play en route to 130 total yards at intermission.

A short punt by Tech’s Peter Moore set up the only score of the first half. The Wolfpack took possession at the Tech 43-yard line with 1:34 remaining in the second quarter. N.C. State moved the ball 25 yards to set up a 35-yard field goal by Christopher Dunn, who made his 15th kick in as many tries this season.

Morris was rated as the nation’s No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2022 by Rivals. He had attempted just five passes before Thursday.