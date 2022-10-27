Virginia Tech-N.C. State matchup breakdown

Hokies Gameday - Week 8

Virginia Tech vs. N.C. State

Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (56,919); Raleigh, N.C.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

TV: ESPN

Records: Virginia Tech 2-5, 1-3 ACC; N.C. State 5-2, 1-2

Last game: Virginia Tech 20-14 loss to Miami; N.C. State 24-9 loss to Syracuse

Series: Virginia Tech 28-18-4

Last meeting: Virginia Tech 45-24 (9/26/20)

Line: N.C. State -13.5

Keep an eye on Virginia Tech cornerback Mansoor Delane

The true freshman is set to make his first start at cornerback in the expected absence of Dorian Strong, who has missed three straight games with a hand injury. The Hokies love Delane’s instincts and maturity for his age, but this is a significant test for the 6-foot-1, 177-pound Marylander, who projects as a major part of Tech’s future. “He’s not the typical freshman at all,” says Chamarri Conner, Tech’s fifth-year senior safety. “He’s definitely very confident in the way he plays the game. He believes in himself, for sure.”

Who has the edge?

(N.C. State) OFFENSE: Just when you think the Hokies can’t drop any further in this department, they do. After gaining just 118 yards in the first three quarters against Miami, Tech stands 116th nationally in total offense (321.9 ypg) and is tied for 115th in scoring (19.1 ppg). The Wolfpack was dealt a massive blow Oct. 8 when ACC preseason player of the year Devin Leary suffered a pectoral muscle tear that ended his season. That bequeathed the QB job to graduate student Jack Chambers, who is more of a dual threat. His top receiving target is Thayer Thomas (319 yards), while Jordan Houston and Demie Sumo-Karngbaye have combined for 603 rushing yards. At 98th nationally in total offense, the Wolfpack is only marginally better than Tech, which is why the Vegas over/under on this game is a scant 40 points.

(N.C. State) DEFENSE: The Wolfpack might not have superstars on this side of the ball, but this collective force has held foes to 16.9 ppg – 14th-lowest in the country. “They fit well,” Tech coach Brent Pry says. “They play hard. They play fast. They don’t have a bunch of breakdowns or execution errors. They tackle well, run to the ball well. I think it’s a good, fundamentally sound group.” Linebacker Drake Thomas leads the team with 50 tackles, while cornerback Aydan White has three interceptions. Tech has dropped in the rankings for two state weeks and now stands 50th in total defense at 357.9 yards allowed per game. Linebacker Dax Hollifield has a team-best 52 tackles.

(N.C. State) SPECIAL TEAMS: In a game that could feature a slew of defensive stops, both teams have solid punters. N.C. State’s Shane McDonough (42.0-yard average) and Tech’s Peter Moore (41.1) might get a lot of work. Pry has put an emphasis on the return game to try to find hidden yardage, as the Hokies have been letting too many returnable balls hit the ground. Thayer Thomas averages 13.1 yards on his seven punt returns for the Wolfpack. N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn, who was named an AP midseason All-American last week, has made all 14 of his field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. Tech’s William Ross is 8 for 9 with a long of 49.

(N.C. State) INTANGIBLES: The Wolfpack has won 14 straight games at Carter-Finley Stadium – the sixth-best active home winning streak in FCS. Under the lights on national TV, the Hokies not only face their first ranked opponent of the year, but also a juiced-up audience.

McFarling’s prediction: N.C. State 23, Virginia Tech 10

If Leary were healthy, this game likely would be over by the second quarter. As it is, the Hokies will have a chance to hang around. They’ll probably need turnovers and a couple of big, explosive plays to have a chance to win, and those two things have been in short supply for Tech all season.