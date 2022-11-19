VT football notebook: Marve takes over defensive play-calling

LYNCHBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry relinquished defensive play-calling duties for the first time on Saturday, and his protégé responded well to the opportunity.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve called all the defensive downs in Tech’s 23-22 victory over Liberty. The Hokies’ defense allowed just 13 points, as nine points came on a long kickoff return and a safety.

“Chris did a phenomenal job,” Pry said. “We just decided early in the week. I really didn’t give him a choice. He prepares every week to call it. With the way the season’s gone and where we were, it was the right thing to do.”

A former defensive coordinator at Penn State, Pry has been reluctant to give up the part of the game he knows best. He’s considered waiting until after the season to transition to Marve but decided to do it sooner, as the Hokies are out of bowl contention and working in younger players.

The whole staff was in constant communication over the headsets, but Pry got a chance to be exclusively the head coach for the first time.

“I’d be the first to say, I don’t think I was a great defensive coordinator and I don’t know that I was a great head coach either,” Pry said. “And so this was an opportunity to kind of get where this thing’s headed. Let’s kind of put fast-forward on it and see what we look like and how we do, and if there’s things to work out, we work them out.”

Honoring UVa

The teams and crowd observed a moment of silence before the game in remembrance of UVa football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were shot and killed Sunday night on a charter bus after returning from a class trip.

The Hokies wore special helmet stickers in remembrance. When they took the field, Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines — a former UVa player — carried a V-Sabres flag.

“It just seemed like the absolute right thing to do for him, for UVa, for our brothers down the road,” Pry said. “There’s a lot of connections between our two programs, a lot of relationships. And that’s probably the strongest one.”

Timely trickery

The Hokies scored their second touchdown four plays after a fake field goal in which kicker John Love picked up 11 yards on fourth-and-6 from the Liberty 25.

Love, a freshman making his second start, took a pitch to the right and split two defenders to move the chains.

"Since camp, we've had that thing,” Pry said, noting that it wouldn’t work against certain formations. “It was a safe call today, and it was the right time. The guys executed it well. John showed some good speed there and protected the ball. Great job by Coach [Stu] Holt and the special teams staff continuing to work it and making sure I'm confident in it to call it."

Rare blow

Liberty quickly snatched momentum back after falling behind 17-7, as Shedro Louis returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown.

That was the first time Tech had allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown since 2013 against Alabama, when Christion Jones ran one back 94 yards.

Key recovery

The Hokies officially burned Tucker Holloway’s redshirt by starting him at punt returner — his fifth appearance of the season. His presence paid dividends late in the game.

On the first play of Tech’s go-ahead touchdown drive, Keshawn King fumbled. Holloway pounced on the ball to maintain possession.