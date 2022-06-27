 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Whistlepigs 6, River Turtles 4 (Sunday)

05_20_RIVER_TURTLES-PrimaryLeagueLogo_OnLight (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Jesse Robinson went 3 for 3 with a homer, a double and two runs scored to lead Princeton over Pulaski on Sunday at Calfee Park.

Ryan Moerman and Mike Bolton Jr. contributed two hits apiece for the River Turtles (11-12).

FredNats rally past Sox

FredNats rally past Sox

Viandel Pena hit a tie-breaking two-run triple in the top of the eighth inning, and Fredericksburg defeated Salem 7-6 on Sunday at Carilion Cl…

