Auburn hopeful of return to play as Montgomery County board votes Tuesday

Auburn’s boys plan to play Eastern Montgomery on Jan. 25, Blacksburg on Jan. 27 and Christiansburg on Jan. 29 before participating in the Mountain Empire District tournament the following week.

Eagles boys coach Terry Millirons wanted to deliver the news to his players in person Friday, but a face-to-face gathering was prevented because of icy area roads.

Instead, Millirons summoned his players for a mandatory video conference.

One of the players is his son, Ethan, a junior who made first-team All-Timesland in 2019-20 and already has scored more than 1,100 career points.

“The kids were scared to death their season was over,” the Auburn coach said. “When I told them, they were pretty pumped and pretty excited.”

Montgomery County has been using Virginia Department of Health school metrics to determine on a weekly basis whether its schools could begin winter sports.

For the last month, Millirons has delivered bad news to his players.

“It was getting tough for me to go in and try to build up hope every week, and then at the end of the week tell them the bad news.