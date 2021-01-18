Auburn hopeful of return to play as Montgomery County board votes Tuesday

Auburn High School’s boys basketball team might have been Timesland’s most unfortunate victim of the canceled portion of the 2020 VHSL state basketball tournament.
The Eagles were poised for the Class 1 championship game against Mathews and were inside Richmond’s Siegel Center on March 12 when players learned from food vendors that their season was over.
Auburn was declared the state co-champion — just like Cave Spring’s boys and Lord Botetourt’s girls in Class 3 — but the team left Richmond with a hollow feeling.
The Eagles have been grounded since March, but that could be about to change.
Pending final approval Tuesday from the Montgomery County School Board the county’s four high schools — Auburn, Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Eastern Montgomery — will be cleared to begin their 2020-21 varsity-only winter sports seasons Jan. 25.
Competition would take place only against other Montgomery County schools. Face coverings would be required. Spectators would not be admitted.
While the school board still has to approve the move, tentative schedules are being assembled for what is left of the regular season in basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field.
The parameters were laid out in a post on the Montgomery County Public Schools website.
Auburn’s boys plan to play Eastern Montgomery on Jan. 25, Blacksburg on Jan. 27 and Christiansburg on Jan. 29 before participating in the Mountain Empire District tournament the following week.
Eagles boys coach Terry Millirons wanted to deliver the news to his players in person Friday, but a face-to-face gathering was prevented because of icy area roads.
Instead, Millirons summoned his players for a mandatory video conference.
One of the players is his son, Ethan, a junior who made first-team All-Timesland in 2019-20 and already has scored more than 1,100 career points.
“The kids were scared to death their season was over,” the Auburn coach said. “When I told them, they were pretty pumped and pretty excited.”
Montgomery County has been using Virginia Department of Health school metrics to determine on a weekly basis whether its schools could begin winter sports.
For the last month, Millirons has delivered bad news to his players.
“It was getting tough for me to go in and try to build up hope every week, and then at the end of the week tell them the bad news.
Parents were calling me up and [telling] me, ‘I’ve got kids coming home on Thursday night with tears in their eyes every week.’ “
Auburn’s boys team returned almost all of its players from 2019-20. The team was growing tired of having the rug yanked out.
“All these seniors, you could see as time went on their motivation was getting so bad,” Millirons said. “They were getting depressed. Especially with us, we’ve had to stay socially distanced and haven’t competed that whole time.”
With the city of Roanoke allowing Patrick Henry and William Fleming to begin winter sports this week — PH and Fleming’s boys and girls play each other Tuesday — more Timesland schools are competing.
The list might get even longer as Alleghany and Rockbridge County are tentatively scheduling games as their respective school boards are expected to vote as early as Tuesday to begin winter sports.
In December, Rockbridge County became Timesland’s only public school system to date to cancel its winter season.
While it is possible the Montgomery County board still could nix a return to play, Millirons isn’t expecting it.
“We don’t think that’s going to happen,” the Auburn coach said. “I don’t think they would have released it if that was going to happen.”
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123