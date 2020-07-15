Ballyhack serves up one last test for the State Open of Virginia

A pair of Ballyhack Golf Club members — Salem’s Justin Young and Martinsville’s Keith Decker — are hoping to close out the Roanoke course’s seven-year run as the host of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia with a bang.
Young, a two-time runner-up, and his close friend Decker, a two-time champion, each would love nothing more than to win one of the state’s most treasured titles for themselves and the home club in the 54-hole stroke-play event that runs Thursday through Saturday.
“There is no place that I’d rather be playing than here,” said Young, minutes before hitting the sprawling par-72 course for a practice round Wednesday. “It’s the last time here for this, at least for a while.
“I feel pretty good,” said Young, who has lost 40 pounds through workouts during a golf season that has virtually been wiped out by the effects of COVID-19.
“I haven’t played any competition, so I don’t really know where the game stands. I have played absolutely none this year because of the virus.
“I’ve been playing in the creek with my son, Mason. But here it’s my home track, and I feel good. I just hope to stay out of my own way. And from there just see where the cards fall.”
Young finished second behind current PGA Tour pro Lanto Griffin of Blacksburg in 2015.
“And look at Lanto now,” noted Young of Griffin, who won the PGA Tour’s Houston Open last fall and currently ranks ninth on the big tour’s FedEx Cup points list.
“It would be nice to bring home a win,” Yound said. “I can’t even get that far ahead. I haven’t even put the peg in the ground yet. You know I’ve been close.”
On either second-place finish, did Young leave here thinking he should have won?
“No, not really,” the candid Young replied. “The second time I left some shots out there in the first couple of rounds and made some mistakes, but then again I had a great round on the last day — a 63.
“ But you can’t go back and look and say: ‘Well, if I had done this and that.’ ”
He has been successful in the workout, trimming his body from 225 to 185 pounds.
“That was the goal this year because the U.S. Mid-Amateur was supposed to be in Richmond, and I made it a goal this past winter to get in better shape and tighten up some things with the swing. Then the tournament was canceled.”
The 60-year-old Decker has played several rounds recently with his club mate and good friend at Ballyhack and loves what he’s seen from his younger buddy.
“I like that Decker likes my work with the putter,” Young said. “I don’t think I’m going to leave here this week saying that I hit the ball bad. I think it’s going to come down to did the putts fall. And if the putts fall then we’ll see.”
What about Decker’s chances?
Obviously, the Martinsville resident is primed for this week. Two weeks ago, he teamed with good friend Roger Newsom to cruise to the VSGA Senior Four-Ball crown.
“The first day we shoot 12 under par, and I think we both were 6 under for the day. We cut each equally all day long. The next day I made a couple of birdies starting out, and then he just sorta took over and he made several birdies after that while I was making pars all along.
“We shot 19 under par and I think my score counted for 10 of those and his score counted for nine. We couldn’t have teamed any better. We doubled up on a lot of ‘em but the first guy in [the hole] is the one that counts.”
The winning team closed with an ultimate bang when Newsom holed out on the final hole from 158 yards for an eagle-2.
“I told Roger go ahead and knock this in and let’s go out in style,” Decker said. “He made it for 2 and that just put an exclamation point on the win. Instead of winning by four we won by six.”
Other top contenders in the field include Richmond’s Mark Lawrence, a two-time runner-up in the event. Defending champion Jack Montague, who beat Lawrence in a playoff last year, was forced to withdraw due to a torn labrum.
