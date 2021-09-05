1st-place Sox sweep twinball with FredNats

Robert Kwiatkowski, Yasel Santana and Devon Roedahl combined on a two-hitter, and Nick Decker hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Salem Red Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the Fredericksburg Nationals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Salem won the opener 14-2, with Decker, Tyler McDonough and Grainer Bonaci driving in three runs apiece.
The Sox (65-42), who’ve won six straight, have the best record in the Low-A East. The league’s top two overall teams qualify for the playoffs later this month.
