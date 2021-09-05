 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1st-place Sox sweep twinball with FredNats
0 comments

1st-place Sox sweep twinball with FredNats

{{featured_button_text}}
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Robert Kwiatkowski, Yasel Santana and Devon Roedahl combined on a two-hitter, and Nick Decker hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Salem Red Sox completed a doubleheader sweep of the Fredericksburg Nationals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Salem won the opener 14-2, with Decker, Tyler McDonough and Grainer Bonaci driving in three runs apiece.

The Sox (65-42), who’ve won six straight, have the best record in the Low-A East. The league’s top two overall teams qualify for the playoffs later this month.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox top Shorebirds, 5-3
Baseball

Sox top Shorebirds, 5-3

Nathan Hickey hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to give Salem the lead for good, and the Red Sox defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 5-3 on…

Sox fall to Shorebirds
Baseball

Sox fall to Shorebirds

Jake Lyons tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 6-3 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday at Hale…

Hillcats surge past Sox
Baseball

Hillcats surge past Sox

LYNCHBURG -- Korey Holland hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the Lynchburg Hillcats went on to defeat th…

FredNats spoil late Salem rally
Baseball

FredNats spoil late Salem rally

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina plated the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Fredericksburg Nati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert