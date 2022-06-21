Auburn's Neal named Class 1 boys soccer POY

Auburn senior midfielder Chris Neal has been named the VHSL Class 1 boys soccer player of the year, the league announced Tuesday, while James Kohl of Galax was named the Class 1 coach of the year.

The Mars Hill University-bound Neal racked up 22 goals and a school-record 15 assists in 21 appearances for the Eagles this past season. Kohl led Galax to a 14-8-2 overall record and a 2-0 victory in the state championship game – the sixth title in eight seasons for the Maroon Tide.

Galax’s Daniel Reyna, Cesar Perez and Jonathan Salinas made first team all-state in Class 1, while Jackson Brockman, Chase Sutphin and Andrew Tickle joined Neal as Auburn representatives on the first team.

George Wythe forward Devan Patel also made the first team.

The second team included Dillon Jones and Lars Beonke of George Wythe.

Mustangs’ Bruce wins Class 1 girls soccer player of the year

Eastern Montgomery junior Maddie Bruce has been named the VHSL Class 1 girls soccer player of the year, the league announced, while EastMont’s Whittney Shaver earned coach of the year honors.

Bruce scored twice in the Mustangs’ 4-0 victory over Auburn in this month’s Class 1 title game, giving her 27 goals and 36 assists for the season. Shaver steered EastMont to a 18-0 record and an active 32-match winning streak.

Joining Bruce on the VHSL Class 1 all-state first team are EastMont teammates Aija McHone, Madeline Mirolli, Lilly Underwood, Laken Smith, Nadya Hubbard, Mackenzie Kidwell and Logan Boone. Auburn’s Katelyn Lafon and Katie Light also made the first team.

Each squad also had two second-team reps: Stacy Lewis and Logan Mundy of Auburn and Yesenia Mercado and Hannah Blankenship of EastMont.

Blue Demons honored on diamond

Christiansburg first baseman Mason Self and outfielder Dawson Gragg earned first team Class 3 all-state baseball plaudits, the VHSL announced.

Locals on the second team were pitcher Nate Hall (Christiansburg), catcher Marshall Basham (Christiansburg) and second baseman Tanner Evans (Christiansburg) as well as William Byrd junior James Purcell, who was an at-large selection.

Abingdon’s Ethan Gibson was player of the year, while Liberty Christian’s Randy Tomlin was the coach of the year.

