SALEM — The general manager’s role for a World Baseball Classic team is far different than the one typically thought of regarding those who run one of the 32 MLB organizations.

Just ask Liam Carroll.

He did a bit of everything last month serving as Great Britain’s general manager. The 40-year-old Carroll helped out during infield drills, raced over to the batting cages to work with the hitters, and then assisted with preparing the advanced scouting materials so the players would be ready for their Pool C opponents.

Those four games, in a way, were the perfect introduction for life as a manager with an MLB affiliate. Those managers spend as much time as the assistants developing the players and preparing for the upcoming series.

It certainly got Carroll ready for his first baseball job stateside with the Boston Red Sox. He is serving this season as Salem’s manager after being involved with Great Britain’s national team in some capacity ever since 1996.

The Salem Red Sox open the Carolina League season at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against Delmarva at Carilion Clinic Field.

“It was all hands on deck to make sure the players were in a position to succeed, which is what we want to do here,” Carroll said of his WBC experience Wednesday.

Carroll’s previous coaching experience stateside came as the director of baseball operations at UNLV, which involved diving into analytics, scouting and other aspects of the game.

He used those tools back home in England to help teach and develop the younger players on Great Britain’s national team. Those traits were enticing to Boston, especially at the Single A level in which most players are entering their first full season of professional baseball.

There are some holdovers from last season’s team in Salem — highly touted outfield prospect Roman Anthony leads the list — but the majority of the roster features players who are getting their first introduction to minor league baseball.

“Everybody is going to get developed. Everybody’s going to get developed, they each have individual development plans,” Carroll said. “Ultimately, we’re developing players that we think can move up based on their individual development plans and develop phenomenal human beings. They are already, which is the fun part.

“For many of them, it’s the first time in full season, first time for an extended period living away from home, first time living on their own not in a hotel or at home, so developing them as a person as well as a ballplayer is hugely important, and important to me, the organization and I think important to the world. We want good citizens that happen to be really good ballplayers.”

Carroll’s playing career featured six European championships at various levels, in addition to a pair of seasons at Porterville Junior College in California. He crossed paths with players who had different backgrounds, and he often gleaned as much information as possible from his managers to accelerate his growth as a player.

He is taking that same approach as Salem’s manager.

“When you’re talking to an 18-year-old kid that’s in full season for the very first time, we can give them some inexpensive experience,” he said. “Ultimately success is about taking the stairs; you have to take the stairs to the top. If we can help them with some elevator experience, I think that’s going to be helpful.”

Carroll spent a considerable amount of time at Boston’s spring training complex in Fort Myers, Florida, before heading to Phoenix for the WBC. He was able to work with the crop of players who were expected to begin the season in Salem and develop a rapport that was quickly rekindled when he returned in late March.

“He brings a ton of knowledge. He’s awesome to talk to, really easy to talk to, and just the type of guy you want as a manager,” said Anthony, who is rated as Boston’s No. 10 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. “He knows a lot about the game and he’s just a great guy on and off the field, great guy to learn from. When he was there for the time he was there when he wasn’t with Great Britain, he always had some great advice, whether it was on the bases, on defense, hitting, whatever it was. He’s always got great advice.”

Left-handed pitcher Noah Dean, a fifth-round selection in last year’s MLB Draft, is being converted from a relief pitcher at Old Dominion to a starter in Salem. He is slated to start the second game of the series Friday evening.

“It’s a good experience for me in my first year,” Dean said of having Carroll as his first professional manager. “He’s going to teach me some stuff and he’s going to help me go out there and dominate and help the team win.”

Salem’s opening day roster will feature six other players who are among Boston’s top-30 prospects.

Right-handers Luis Perales (No. 13) and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (No. 24) and southpaw Dalton Rogers (No. 25) join Dean in the rotation. Infielders Cutter Coffey (No. 19) and Luis Ravelo (No. 28) are expected to get early playing time, and Miguel Bleis (No. 4) joins Anthony in the outfield.

“Every day is about development. We want to win games, we’d love to win a Carolina League championship, but that’s not the primary goal,” Carroll said. “We learn how close we are to achieving our goals and hopefully putting on a great show for our fans here in Salem.”