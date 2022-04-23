 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charleston downs Sox, 10-4

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Carson Williams and Dru Baker homered as part of a 14-hit attack, and the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 10-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,629 at Carilion Clinic Field.

Tyler Miller hit a solo homer for the Sox (8-5).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sox down RiverDogs, 7-1

Sox down RiverDogs, 7-1

Jose Garcia homered while Phillip Sikes and Eddinson Paulino each supplied two hits, and the Salem Red Sox defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 7…

Sox win 3rd straight

Sox win 3rd straight

Miguel Ugueto laced three hits to lead the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday in front of an announc…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert