Charleston downs Sox, 10-4

Carson Williams and Dru Baker homered as part of a 14-hit attack, and the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Salem Red Sox 10-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,629 at Carilion Clinic Field.
Tyler Miller hit a solo homer for the Sox (8-5).
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
