Cuevas quiets Sox as Yorke extends streak
Cuevas quiets Sox as Yorke extends streak

FREDERICKSBURG – Right-hander Michael Cuevas fired seven scoreless innings, leading the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 5-1 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night at FredNats Ballpark.

Nick Yorke went 2 for 4 with a walk and scored the lone run for Salem (51-36), extending his hitting streak to 21 games.

