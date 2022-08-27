Deja vu continues for slumping Sox

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For Salem, this refrain is getting old fast.

The Red Sox lost on a walk-off hit for the third consecutive night on Friday, as David Hollie capped a four-run ninth inning with an RBI single that lifted Columbia to a 4-3 Carolina League victory at Segra Park.

Eddinson Paulino’s two-run homer gave the Sox (59-58) a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning, and that remained the score heading into the bottom of the ninth. After striking out former Virginia Tech standout Gavin Cross to open the frame, Salem reliever Felix Cepeda walked three straight batters to load the bases.

Sox skipper Luke Montz went to the ’pen for Osvaldo De La Rosa, who surrendered a two-run single to Daniel Vazquez that tied the game. An intentional walk to Lizandro Rodriguez — the walk-off author on both Wednesday and Thursday — brought up Hollie, who won it with a single to left.

Cross, a first-round pick of the Royals this year after helping lead the Hokies to the NCAA Super Regionals, finished 1 for 4.