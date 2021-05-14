Drohan, Davis lead Salem Red Sox past Hillcats

Three Salem pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Red Sox rode a big first inning to a 4-0 victory over Lynchburg on Friday night at Haley Toyota Field.

The Sox (5-5) have won two straight after dropping the first two games of this series against the Hillcats (8-2).

One night after scoring six runs in the first inning, the Sox put up a quick four-spot in this one. Nicholas Northcut opened the scoring with a two-run double. Joe Davis and Ceddanne Rafaela also had an RBI in the frame.

Southpaw starter Shane Drohan tossed five scoreless innings for the Sox, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four. Relievers Devon Roedah and Jacinto Arredondo followed with two scoreless frames apiece.

Drohan, a fifth-round pick last summer out of Florida State, had a 4.76 ERA in three college seasons. He’s off to a good start as a pro, having allowed just four hits and one run in his first two starts for Salem.

Davis finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Northcut collected two of Salem’s six hits.

ON DECK: The Sox and Hillcats continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Haley Toyota Field.

