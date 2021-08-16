 Skip to main content
FredNats blank Sox in series finale
FREDERICKSBURG – Three Fredericksburg pitchers combined on the five-hitter, and the Nationals defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-0 on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings for the Sox (52-38), who have a half-game lead over Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East league. The top two teams in the division qualify for the best-of-five championship series in September.

Nick Yorke went 0 for 4, snapping his on-base streak at 41 games.

ON DECK: The Sox open a six-game series at Lynchburg on Tuesday.

