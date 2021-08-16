FredNats blank Sox in series finale

FREDERICKSBURG – Three Fredericksburg pitchers combined on the five-hitter, and the Nationals defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-0 on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark.

Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings for the Sox (52-38), who have a half-game lead over Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East league. The top two teams in the division qualify for the best-of-five championship series in September.