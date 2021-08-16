FredNats blank Sox in series finale

FREDERICKSBURG – Three Fredericksburg pitchers combined on the five-hitter, and the Nationals defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-0 on Sunday at FredNats Ballpark.
Jeremy Wu-Yelland tossed five scoreless, one-hit innings for the Sox (52-38), who have a half-game lead over Down East for the second-best record in the Low-A East league. The top two teams in the division qualify for the best-of-five championship series in September.
Nick Yorke went 0 for 4, snapping his on-base streak at 41 games.
ON DECK: The Sox open a six-game series at Lynchburg on Tuesday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
