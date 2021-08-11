FredNats spoil late Salem rally

FREDERICKSBURG – Junior Martina plated the winning run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Fredericksburg Nationals a 7-6 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday at FredNats Ballpark.

Salem (50-35) had rallied to tie the game with three runs in the top of the ninth, getting a two-run double from Nick Yorke and a squeeze bunt from Gilberto Jimenez with two outs. The Sox still have a 4.5-game lead over Delmarva atop the division.