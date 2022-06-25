 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FredNats triumph over Sox gone wild

Sammy Infante drove in three runs, and Fredericksburg capitalized on 11 walks issued by five Salem pitchers in a 9-5 victory on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.

T.J. White went 3 for 4 with a walk for the FredNats (34-33). Blaze Jordan went 2 for 4 and clubbed his eighth home run for the Red Sox (35-32), who got two hits and three RBIs from Karson Simas.

River Turtles 5, State Liners 4

Ryan Moerman and Alec DeMartino each notched two hits to lead visiting Pulaski over Bristol on Friday.

The Turtles (10-11) scored four of their runs on wild pitches and errors by slumping Bristol (5-16). In the fifth inning, Moerman streaked home for the decisive tally on a wild pitch by Fidel Ulloa.

