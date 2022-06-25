FredNats triumph over Sox gone wild

Sammy Infante drove in three runs, and Fredericksburg capitalized on 11 walks issued by five Salem pitchers in a 9-5 victory on Friday at Carilion Clinic Field.
T.J. White went 3 for 4 with a walk for the FredNats (34-33). Blaze Jordan went 2 for 4 and clubbed his eighth home run for the Red Sox (35-32), who got two hits and three RBIs from Karson Simas.
River Turtles 5, State Liners 4
Ryan Moerman and Alec DeMartino each notched two hits to lead visiting Pulaski over Bristol on Friday.
The Turtles (10-11) scored four of their runs on wild pitches and errors by slumping Bristol (5-16). In the fifth inning, Moerman streaked home for the decisive tally on a wild pitch by Fidel Ulloa.