Garcia, pitching lead Sox past Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. – Catcher Jose Garcia went 3 for 5 with two RBIs to lead Salem to a 5-1 victory over Delmarva on Thursday at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium

Gabriel Jackson (1-3) allowed one run on four hits over five innings for the Sox (15-15), striking out five and walking one. Adenys Bautista and Joey Stock combined for four scoreless, one-hit innings of relief.

