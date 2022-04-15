 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gonzalez sparkles in Sox win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Wilkelman Gonzalez struck out nine over five shutout innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9-4 on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 2,329 at SEGRA Stadium.

Catcher Nathan Hickey and left fielder Kier Meredith each had two hits for the Sox (5-1), who built a 5-0 lead by the seventh inning.

The six-game series continues Friday night in Fayetteville.

