Gonzalez sparkles in Sox win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Wilkelman Gonzalez struck out nine over five shutout innings as the Salem Red Sox defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 9-4 on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 2,329 at SEGRA Stadium.
Catcher Nathan Hickey and left fielder Kier Meredith each had two hits for the Sox (5-1), who built a 5-0 lead by the seventh inning.
The six-game series continues Friday night in Fayetteville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today