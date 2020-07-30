You are the owner of this article.
H.S. baseball: Seniors set to return to diamond for 'Last Inning'
The crack of the bat … OK, the ping of the bat … will return to Haley Toyota Field on Saturday.

The Salem Red Sox in conjunction with the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are staging two nine-inning baseball games to give local high school seniors one more chance to take the field after seeing their 2020 prep season canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event is called the “Last Inning,” and approximately 60 players will show up grateful for the opportunity to play on the same diamond where the likes of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers suited up at the Class A minor league level.

Lord Botetourt pitcher Brae Farrell wasted no time giving Cavaliers coach Todd Smith his response after initially hearing about the chance to play.

“Right when Coach Smith contacted me I said, ‘I’m in. Sign me up for whatever. I’ll be there,’ “ Farrell said.

Farrell will be one of many players Saturday who will play college baseball.

Franklin County’s Brayden Merrick, Salem’s Parker Stallard and Christiansburg’s Brady Kirtner have signed with Virginia Tech.

Cave Spring’s Jalen Buster is headed to Radford, while Franklin County’s Colton Kent signed with Charleston Southern. Others planning to play at the Division I level include Hidden Valley’s Sean Gibbons (Longwood) and North Cross’ Nick Carey (Elon).

Farrell committed to Roanoke College, and the right-hander received a surprise earlier this month when Maroons coach Matt McGuire resigned three years after leading the program to the NCAA Division III World Series.

“I was at the lake and we had a Zoom call,” Farrell said. “I could see everybody’s face right there. Everybody was just silent.”

That was nothing compared to the stunner Farrell and every other senior received when they learned the VHSL canceled spring sports in March.

“I was in shock in the first two weeks,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘We’re going to go back to school. We’re going to finish our season.’ When they told us it was done for, I just didn’t know what to think.”

The Salem Red Sox had an idea.

Groundskeeper Joey Elmore approached general manager Allen Lawrence about the possibility of letting the seniors deprived of their final high school season play in the stadium.

Together with former William Byrd baseball coach and athletic director Gary Walthall and the local hall of fame, the “Last Inning” was born.

“Once things started unfolding and we realized that they weren’t going to get back out on the field and that we weren’t going to get back on the field, we wanted to do something and get everybody back together one more time,” said Lawrence, a former prep baseball player at North Cross.

The Red Sox, whose own Carolina League season was scrapped, are rolling out the red carpet.

Each player’s picture will be displayed on the stadium’s video board when he comes to bat.

The Sox’s regular public address announcer will introduce the lineups.

Postgame fireworks will cap the day, which begins with the first game at 3 p.m.

“We’re going to have a full game production,” Lawrence said. “Our goal is to make it a very similar experience for these high school seniors that our players receive day-in, day-out.”

Players were invited from the counties of Roanoke, Franklin, Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery, Floyd, Craig and Alleghany as well as the cities of Roanoke, Salem, Radford and Covington.

Lawrence said up to 1,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium.

“I’m hoping we have to cut it off at a thousand,” Lawrence said.

Social distancing is encouraged, but masks are not required. Temperature checks will be given, but only to members of the Red Sox staff.

“As long as people are doing what they’re supposed to do, I think we should be [OK],” Lawrence said. “There’s always reason for concern.”

'Last Inning' schedule and rosters

SCHEDULE

Gates open, 1:30 p.m.

Game 1, Team Red vs. Team Gray, 3 p.m.

Game 2, Team Green vs. Team Blue, following Game 1

ROSTERS

TEAM RED

Players

Alleghany -- Triston Hensley, 2b-ss; Brian Broughman, c; Jacob Clarke, lf; Auburn -- Christian Fisher, 2b-of-p; Covington -- Kent Swain, 3b-cf-p; Franklin County -- Colton Kent, 1b-3b; Logan Mason, 2b-of; Brayden Merrick, ss; James River -- Garrett Aaron, p-of; Kevin Austin, p-1b-rf; Dyllan McAllister, p-of; Chase Oberg, c-2b-rf; Hunter Wilson, p-1b; Lord Botetourt -- Cody Camper, 2b-3b-of; Brae Farrell, p-util; Luke Hale, p-1b-of; Patrick Henry -- Todd Kennedy, p-1b.

Coaches

Matthew Gouker, James River; Kevin Hall, Covington; Charlie Kuehn, Patrick Henry; Barry Shelton, Franklin County; Todd Smith, Lord Botetourt.

TEAM GRAY

Players

Cave Spring -- Jalen Buster, 2b-ss; Eastern Montgomery -- Kyle Petitt, 3b; Tony Shannon-Amato, of; Radford -- Alex Howard, of; Staunton River -- Terry Lee Adams, 2b-of; Collin Bates, ss-p-of; Eddie Blake, p-1b-2b; Jared Mayhew, p-c-3b; Christian Spinner, 1b-3b; William Byrd -- Logan Baker, p-1b-of; Jacob Brammer, p; Nate Hayes, of; Jacob Johnson, cf; Ethan Spraker, p-2b-ss; Nathan Sullivan, p.

Coaches

Andrew Cox, Radford; Brian Divers, Staunton River; Jonathan Hagee, Eastern Montgomery; Ricky Lonker, Cave Spring; Neil Zimmerman, William Byrd.

TEAM BLUE

Players

Blacksburg -- Luke Goforth, c-of; Scott Hudson, 1b-3b-dh; Tyler VandeVorde, ss-p; Christiansburg -- Brady Kirtner, 3b-ss; Dakota Sisson, of; Hidden Valley -- Marqui Claytor, p-3b; Sean Gibbons, p-1b-of; Jake Harvey, p-of; Ben Page, of; Braeden Sheretz, of; Brady Snell, 2b-3b; North Cross -- Nick Carey, p-1b-of; Aaron Richardson, North Cross -- if-of; William Fleming -- Justin Craig, p-2b.

Coaches

Randy Boone, Hidden Valley; David Dunstan, Blacksburg; Eric Lawrence, North Cross; Dale Nelson, Christiansburg.

TEAM GREEN

Players

Auburn -- Christian Fisher, 2b-of-p; Craig County -- Hunter Jones, cf; Glenvar -- Dakota Hensel, p-2b-of; Nick Sebolt, ss; Northside, Jacob Elliott, of-util; Riley Phillips, 1b; Cam Upton, 2b-ss-cf; Salem -- Bryceton Cooper, p; Jadon Fetrow, 2b-ss; Zian Honaker, p-1b-of; Jack Hudson, p-of; Michael Morrison, c; Lance Price, p-of; Parker Stallard, of; Hunter Tensen, p-of; Lance Wendt, p-3b;

Coaches

Jeremy Cromer, Glenvar; Kelly Dampeer, Northside; Wes McMillian, Salem.

