H.S. baseball: Seniors set to return to diamond for 'Last Inning'

Farrell committed to Roanoke College, and the right-hander received a surprise earlier this month when Maroons coach Matt McGuire resigned three years after leading the program to the NCAA Division III World Series.

“I was at the lake and we had a Zoom call,” Farrell said. “I could see everybody’s face right there. Everybody was just silent.”

That was nothing compared to the stunner Farrell and every other senior received when they learned the VHSL canceled spring sports in March.

“I was in shock in the first two weeks,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘We’re going to go back to school. We’re going to finish our season.’ When they told us it was done for, I just didn’t know what to think.”

The Salem Red Sox had an idea.

Groundskeeper Joey Elmore approached general manager Allen Lawrence about the possibility of letting the seniors deprived of their final high school season play in the stadium.

Together with former William Byrd baseball coach and athletic director Gary Walthall and the local hall of fame, the “Last Inning” was born.