H.S. baseball: Seniors set to return to diamond for 'Last Inning'

The crack of the bat … OK, the ping of the bat … will return to Haley Toyota Field on Saturday.
The Salem Red Sox in conjunction with the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are staging two nine-inning baseball games to give local high school seniors one more chance to take the field after seeing their 2020 prep season canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The event is called the “Last Inning,” and approximately 60 players will show up grateful for the opportunity to play on the same diamond where the likes of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers suited up at the Class A minor league level.
Lord Botetourt pitcher Brae Farrell wasted no time giving Cavaliers coach Todd Smith his response after initially hearing about the chance to play.
“Right when Coach Smith contacted me I said, ‘I’m in. Sign me up for whatever. I’ll be there,’ “ Farrell said.
Farrell will be one of many players Saturday who will play college baseball.
Franklin County’s Brayden Merrick, Salem’s Parker Stallard and Christiansburg’s Brady Kirtner have signed with Virginia Tech.
Cave Spring’s Jalen Buster is headed to Radford, while Franklin County’s Colton Kent signed with Charleston Southern. Others planning to play at the Division I level include Hidden Valley’s Sean Gibbons (Longwood) and North Cross’ Nick Carey (Elon).
Farrell committed to Roanoke College, and the right-hander received a surprise earlier this month when Maroons coach Matt McGuire resigned three years after leading the program to the NCAA Division III World Series.
“I was at the lake and we had a Zoom call,” Farrell said. “I could see everybody’s face right there. Everybody was just silent.”
That was nothing compared to the stunner Farrell and every other senior received when they learned the VHSL canceled spring sports in March.
“I was in shock in the first two weeks,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘We’re going to go back to school. We’re going to finish our season.’ When they told us it was done for, I just didn’t know what to think.”
The Salem Red Sox had an idea.
Groundskeeper Joey Elmore approached general manager Allen Lawrence about the possibility of letting the seniors deprived of their final high school season play in the stadium.
Together with former William Byrd baseball coach and athletic director Gary Walthall and the local hall of fame, the “Last Inning” was born.
“Once things started unfolding and we realized that they weren’t going to get back out on the field and that we weren’t going to get back on the field, we wanted to do something and get everybody back together one more time,” said Lawrence, a former prep baseball player at North Cross.
The Red Sox, whose own Carolina League season was scrapped, are rolling out the red carpet.
Each player’s picture will be displayed on the stadium’s video board when he comes to bat.
The Sox’s regular public address announcer will introduce the lineups.
Postgame fireworks will cap the day, which begins with the first game at 3 p.m.
“We’re going to have a full game production,” Lawrence said. “Our goal is to make it a very similar experience for these high school seniors that our players receive day-in, day-out.”
Players were invited from the counties of Roanoke, Franklin, Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery, Floyd, Craig and Alleghany as well as the cities of Roanoke, Salem, Radford and Covington.
Lawrence said up to 1,000 people will be allowed inside the stadium.
“I’m hoping we have to cut it off at a thousand,” Lawrence said.
Social distancing is encouraged, but masks are not required. Temperature checks will be given, but only to members of the Red Sox staff.
“As long as people are doing what they’re supposed to do, I think we should be [OK],” Lawrence said. “There’s always reason for concern.”
