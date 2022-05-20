 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillcats edge Salem late

Yordys Valdes hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lynchburg to a 6-4 victory over Salem on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Phillip Sikes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Red Sox (17-19).

News Alert