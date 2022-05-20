Hillcats edge Salem late

Yordys Valdes hit a tie-breaking single in the top of the seventh inning to lead Lynchburg to a 6-4 victory over Salem on Thursday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Phillip Sikes went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for the Red Sox (17-19).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today